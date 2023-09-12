Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves India after airplane issues

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left India Tuesday after getting delayed by technical issues with his aircraft. Photo by Press Information Bureau (PIB)/UPI

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left Tuesday India after getting stuck due to technical issues with his aircraft ahead of his journey back from the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Trudeau's press secretary Mohammad Hussain told India's ANI outlet that the plan had been cleared for takeoff after the issue left the Canadian leader stranded in the country following the conclusion of the summit.

"The technical issue with the plane has now been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

Indian Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar accompanied Trudeau to the airport and thanked him for his visit.

"On behalf of PM Narendra Modi Ji and my colleagues in government, I was at the airport today to thank Mr. Justin Trudeau, Honorable Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau for his presence at the G20 Summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home," Chandrasekhar posted on X after seeing Trudeau off.

Trudeau was scheduled to leave India on Sunday but the prime minister's office said the plane experienced technical issues that were "not fixable overnight."

A second plane was sent to come pick up Trudeau but by Tuesday morning the technical problem with the first aircraft was resolved and the second plane headed to Britain.

The delay forced Trudeau to stew in political tensions between India and Canada as Modi raised concerns with Trudeau over "continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada."

Canada meanwhile, is investigating India as part of a probe into election interference including China and Russia, while Trudeau said Canada was pausing trade treaty talks between the two countries before leaving for the summit.