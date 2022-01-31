Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has caught COVID-19, just days after one of his children.

“I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” Trudeau tweeted Monday. “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau and his family have all been isolating since late last week.

The prime minister’s diagnosis comes amid growing anti-vax protests in the capitol of Ottawa that started with long-haul truck drivers boycotting the vaccine mandate.

Thousands, many of whom were not truckers, descended on Parliament Hill Saturday, causing national security officials to move the Trudeaus to an undisclosed location.

Several protesters parked their cars on the site of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Ottawa’s National War Memorial, drawing condemnation from Gen. Wayne Eyre, the chief of the Defence Staff, who said they “should hang their heads in shame.”

About 37% of Canadians are fully vaccinated with a booster, according to the health department. Almost 84% of the population has at least one shot.

———