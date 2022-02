TheStreet.com

Facebook parent Meta Platforms should brace for impact from another potential privacy related ad tracking change that could prove to be much more costlier than Apple just by virtue of the sheer reach of Android devices. Search giant Google owned by Alphabet is working to limit the distribution of its user data with third parties over the next few years. Third-party apps and services are created by companies or developers that aren't Google and include apps like Facebook, Roblox , Slack among others.