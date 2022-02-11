Canadian protests lead to auto factories shutting down

"Freedom Convoy" protests are hurting workers in the auto sector.

Why it matters: Demonstrations have blocked the flow of commerce on one of the most important corridors between the U.S. and Canada, leading factories to shut down due to supply shortages.

One early estimate shows this week's disruptions alone could have led to more than $51 million in direct lost wages for Michigan autoworkers, a report from consulting firm Anderson Economic Group shows.

Details: The estimate takes into account full-time employees who are on site in factories that make cars and parts for Toyota, Honda, GM, Ford and Chrysler in Michigan.

It also includes Michigan workers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, and transit and logistics businesses connected with the automakers.

What to watch: Similar protests could begin on Super Bowl Sunday in the Los Angeles area and spill over next month into D.C.

