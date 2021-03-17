Canadian Senate passes bill broadening access to medically assisted death

Anna Mehler Paperny
·2 min read

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's Senate on Wednesday passed a bill expanding the scope of medically assisted death, which would make the option accessible to people with a serious medical condition but whose death is not considered imminent.

Assisted death has been legal in Canada since 2016 but a Quebec court in 2019 ruled the law's requirement that the person's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" to be unconstitutional.

The new law will remove that requirement, and opens the door to allowing assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. It prohibits for two years assisted death for people whose only underlying condition is mental illness, after which the government is expected to bring forward a framework allowing people with mental illness to access assisted death.

Almost 14,000 people accessed medically assisted death in Canada between 2016 and 2019, according to government data.

Assisted death is legal in some form in Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Switzerland and several U.S. states.

The new law would make it easier to access assisted death in Canada than in some other countries, said Jocelyn Downie, a law and health policy professor at Dalhousie University - a framework closer to Belgium and the Netherlands than the United States and Australia.

The bill's fundamental element is choice, Downie said, adding that better supports for people with disabilities or mental illness are still needed.

The bill drew vehement opposition from groups who say it devalues the lives of people with disabilities and people with mental illness.

"[The government's] actions set us back decades and will further entrench disability-based discrimination in this country," Krista Carr of advocacy group Inclusion Canada said in a statement last week.

Before it becomes law, the acting head of state will have to sign the bill, but it is a formality.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • TOTAL SE (TOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, TOTAL SE (TOT) closed at $48.93, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day.

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $39.84, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    BP (BP) closed at $26.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day.

  • A flaw in an old case over 3 hot dogs allows NC man to be freed from prison

    David Twitty of Charlotte was designated a habitual offender due in part to a felony conviction involving $3.25 of food from a convenience store

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $81.41, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day.

  • Suspect in Atlanta shootings charged with murder

    Authorities announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County, Georgia, and four counts of homicide in Atlanta after allegedly shooting eight people in three separate shootings at spas in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday night. "Six women of Asian descent are among the dead, raising suspicions of a hate crime," reports NPR, though Atlanta police said early Wednesday that investigators have not settled on a motive. Officials said Long may have frequented the locations in the past, and he reportedly told authorities he was trying to eliminate temptation for an apparent sex addiction. President Biden said "whatever the motivation here," Asian Americans are "very concerned" by the "brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling." Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and NPR. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • Treasury says state tax cuts OK if separated from virus aid

    Responding to concerns from state officials, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday that states can cut taxes without penalty under a new federal pandemic relief law — so long as they use their own funds to offset those cuts. Republican governors, lawmakers and attorneys general have expressed apprehension about a provision in the wide-ranging relief act signed by President Joe Biden that prohibits states from using $195 billion of federal aid “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction” in net tax revenue. Republican attorneys general from 21 other states wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seeking clarification on the prohibition, which they said could be construed “to deny states the ability to cut taxes in any manner whatsoever.”

  • What we know so far about the Atlanta spa shootings

    Eight people, the majority women of Asian descent, were killed in three attacks. A 21-year-old man is in custodyAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates A makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/AP A gunman killed eight people in three separate shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, massage parlors. Here’s what we know about the incidents so far: Eight people were killed in three separate shootings on Tuesday evening at massage parlors in and around the city. The majority of victims killed were women of Asian descent. Two of those killed were white. Police said seven of those killed were women. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested as the suspect in the shootings. Long was taken into custody in south-west Georgia about 150 miles (240km) from Atlanta, after police intercepted his car. Long faces eight counts of murder, and one count of assault, for the shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, about 30 miles north-west in Cherokee county. His arraignment is expected on Thursday. The killing spree started around 5pm, when Long allegedly shot five people at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, in Acworth. Two victims died at the scene, and another two died at hospital, authorities said. Around 5.50pm, police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Gold Spa in north-east Atlanta. When police arrived, they found three women who were killed by apparent gunshot wounds. While police were at Gold Spa, they received calls about shots at Aromatherapy Spa, across the street. At Aromatherapy Spa, they found the body of another woman. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office revealed the identities of the four victims killed at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. They are 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng. A spokesperson for the Cherokee county sheriff’s office said it appeared that Xiaojie Yan was the owner of Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. Yaun worked at an Acworth location of Waffle House, a US diner chain. In a statement about her death, the company described her as a “well-liked server” who was trained as a grill operator. Authorities said they were continuing to investigate whether these killings were racially motivated hate crimes, given the uptick in attacks against Asian Americans. Officials said that the suspect said that his actions weren’t racially motivated and that he might have had a “sex addiction”. “During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was racially motivated,” the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, reportedly said. Law enforcement agencies across the US were on heightened alert Wednesday over fears that the victims were targeted because of their Asian American ethnicity. The New York police department’s counter-terrorism bureau said it was monitoring developments in Georgia and would send additional officers to Asian communities in the city “out of an abundance of caution”. Investigators believe the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings bought the gun used in the attack this week, CNN reported.

  • Cowen Group (COWN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cowen Group (COWN) closed at $37.67, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $163.82, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session.

  • Minneapolis Police vow to bring safety back to George Floyd Square

    Minnesota law enforcement officials put those committing crimes and violence in the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on notice Wednesday, pledging that lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. Minneapolis police will be bringing in federal help to restore peace and safety to the area, chief Medaria Arradondo said. The area, now known as George Floyd Square, became a spot ...

  • Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs

    Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Britney Spears, now 39, has made clear through her lawyer in the past year that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs.

  • 6 Asian Women Confirmed Dead After Atlanta Mass Shooting, New Details Reveal

    Six Asian women were confirmed dead among the eight killed and one wounded in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Who they were: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) released a statement about the shooting on Wednesday, naming five of the victims from the first massage parlor, Youngs Asian Massage. Four people have died at Youngs Asian Massage: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; Daoyou Feng, 44, unknown address.

  • GameStop (GME) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $209.81, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session.

  • Britain needs to show reciprocity in vaccine exports: EU chief

    Britain needs to show a willingness to ship vaccines to the European Union, which is considering making reciprocity a condition of its vaccine exports in future, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen said it was hard to explain to EU citizens why vaccines were going to other countries, while hardly anything was heading the other way. "With the U.S. the reciprocity is given... There is a seamless flow back and forth of pre-products and raw materials and drug substance," she told a news conference.

  • Biden underscores need to maintain Northern Ireland peace; won't weigh in on UK-EU row

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was "critically important" to maintain Northern Ireland's peace process, but a senior aide said the U.S. government would not take sides in a UK-EU rift over movement of goods to the British region. Biden underscored his support for the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day, amid increased tensions in the region. Biden and Martin pledged to expand ties between the two close allies, including on issues such as trade, climate change, combating the coronavirus pandemic and cancer research.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters