Canadian 'sign war' captivates the internet

·2 min read

For the past week, the Canadian town of Listowel has been embroiled in a war of words via business signs that has captivated local residents and people around the world.

It started as a battle between two businesses in the Ontario town - Speedy Glass and Dairy Queen (DQ) - and has since spread to the entire town and even further afield.

Locals have been joining in, creating fun mottos for their business' sign.

"There are thousands of signs on local businesses from our town alone to neighbouring towns and cities and counties," Trevor Cork, owner of Speedy Glass, told the BBC.

He decided to challenge DQ to a sign war after seeing a similar attempt in Virginia that had gone viral.

"It absolutely blew up," he said.

"It's been so uplifting. There hasn't been one negative comment. The reaction has been absolutely amazing," Mr Cork said.

People have been walking around the town, spotting the new additions and some have even travelled in from other areas.

"We're getting people stopping into my business just to say thank you for making them smile," Mr Cork said.

A sign at a funeral home reads &#39;Sign war with us? Grave mistake&#39;
A sign at a funeral home reads 'Sign war with us? Grave mistake'

Mr Cork said the sign war was a "perfect distraction to what's happening in the world around us right now".

The Speedy Glass owner said the "sign war" had brought together the town which has a population of just over 7,500 people.

"There's businesses that compete against each other that are poking fun at each other and people are laughing together again and smiling at each other. It's brought our community very close in the last seven days," he said.

One young resident even decided to bake Mr Cork and the company a cake to say thanks for bringing the town together.

Writing on her Facebook page, she said: "This #signwar has been a blessing for this community! Helping small businesses be seen in this trying time while also giving our community a reason to laugh and come together again. Thank you Trevor and your Speedy team for this inspired idea!!"

Others have shared their appreciation on the company's Facebook page.

One person wrote: "I'm loving this! Drove around town today before work to check out all the signs!!"

And another said: "This is awesome. Thanks for initiating it, Trevor. Such a positive vibe around town. Love it."

But when will the sign war come to an end?

"There's no telling when it will stop," Mr Cork said. "It's going strong and there's more and more people jumping on board every minute".

Recommended Stories

  • Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening U.S.-UK travel market

    In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders' planned meeting in early June "would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens." The United States since March 2020 has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the UK from the United States.

  • Denmark removes J&J from vaccination program over clot fears

    Denmark removed the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot from its vaccination program to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, health authorities said Monday. Denmark has already taken the AstraZeneca shot out of its vaccination program for the same reason. Both the J&J and AstraZeneca shots are made with similar technology.

  • Firefighters save child trapped in barrel – and leave souvenir, Tennessee officials say

    The parents asked firefighters to sign the wooden barrel.

  • Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge after 17 years underground

    "We're talking about trillions of cicadas that are gonna be emerging, singing, calling, finding mates in your backyard."

  • One of the world's best restaurants is taking meat off the menu. Does it signal a looming battle?

    Eleven Madison Park, a three-Michelin-star New York City restaurant that in 2017 laid claim to the No. 1 spot on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, announced Monday that when it reopens next month, meat and seafood will no longer be on the menu. "It was becoming clearer that the current food system is not sustainable, in so many ways," Daniel Humm, the chef and owner, said in a statement. Some people shrugged in response, viewing the move as a business decision from a high-end restaurant that most people can't afford to eat at anyway. But others, like The Atlantic's Derek Thompson, found the news "genuinely shocking," raising the question if this could be the start of a seismic change in the food industry. National Journal's Josh Kraushaar received some backlash for describing the debate over meat consumption as the "next culture war," but semantics aside, he argued, Humm's choice is not an isolated one — the food-focused website Epicurious, for example, has eliminated all beef recipes — and instead appears to represent a "general shift among the progressive left on this issue." Politico's Blake Hounshell agreed and pondered whether eating red meat will soon "be in the same cultural category as smoking." The New York Times' Ezra Klein, a vegan who supports moving away from meat, is a proponent of Eleven Madison Park's change, and he anticipates some of the divide over meat consumption will dissipate as more chefs channel their creativity into "tastier" vegetarian dishes. But he also thinks a compromise is the best way forward for the restaurant industry. Klein envisions a future with 80 percent plant-based menus that also have some "ethically raised and environmentally sustainable" meat options. "The plausible world to get to is" one where "people eat much less ... meat" as opposed to one where "most people are vegan," he writes. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.New Jersey is offering free beer in exchange for getting vaccinated

  • Here’s how overspenders can get a handle on their shopping habits

    Financial expert Carmen Perez shares tips on how to curb your impulse to shop.

  • 37 Celebs Who Are Younger Than You Think

    Celebrities have access to all sorts of beauty secrets that allow them to ward off signs of aging. Millie became one of the youngest Emmy nominees in history when she was nominated at age the age of 13 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. Zendaya broke out as a Disney star in 2013 with starring roles on Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover.

  • Review: 'Human Factor' gets personal about Mideast peace

    “You can’t ignore the human factor,” he says at the beginning. One small but stunning anecdote: As the Monica Lewinsky scandal is breaking, casting a cloud over Clinton’s presidency, Ross looks over at his boss’ notepad during a crucial meeting.

  • Biden: 'I am not anti-corporate but it's time they start paying their fair share'

    President Joe Biden suggested giving working class and middle class families tax breaks instead of just the very wealthy. Biden said it will be paid for by making sure that corprate America and the wealthy "pay their fair share."

  • Denmark ditches J&J COVID-19 shots from vaccination programme

    Denmark on Monday became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. The move comes after the Nordic country last month stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether citing similar concerns. The country's health authority said in a statement it had found that "the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect in those who receive the vaccine".

  • High jinx: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted

    It's probably best if you gird yourself before you look down from the Arouca Bridge. The narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge and was officially inaugurated Sunday. The Arouca Bridge offers a half-kilometer (almost 1,700-foot) walk across its span, along a metal walkway suspended from cables.

  • 22 Extinct Animals We've Lost in the Past 150 Years

    Several species are being driven to extinction thanks, in large part, to human interference. Here are some of the incredible creatures we've driven to extinction in the last century and a half. "Significantly, this probably represents the first recorded mammalian extinction due to anthropogenic climate change," said the Queensland state government.

  • Small Business Week: Stockton residents encouraged to shop local

    Stockton is kicking off Small Business Week.﻿ Locals are encouraged to support the city's small businesses, and Visit Stockton is offering some incentives.

  • Sony announces investment and partnership with Discord to bring the chat app to PlayStation

    It's a big move and a fairly surprising one given how recently acquisition talks were in the air — Sony appears to have offered a better deal than Microsoft, taking an undisclosed minority stake in the company ahead of a rumored IPO. The closest we come to hearing what will actually happen is that the two companies plan to "bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year," which at least is easy enough to imagine.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says