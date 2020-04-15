What Is Canadian Solar's (NASDAQ:CSIQ) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 23% over a quarter. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 7.3% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Canadian Solar

Does Canadian Solar Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.17 that sentiment around Canadian Solar isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Canadian Solar has a lower P/E than the average (29.1) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:CSIQ Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Canadian Solar shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Canadian Solar saw earnings per share decrease by 28% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 36%. And EPS is down 8.2% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Canadian Solar's Balance Sheet

Canadian Solar's net debt is considerable, at 111% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Canadian Solar's P/E Ratio

Canadian Solar's P/E is 6.2 which is below average (13.7) in the US market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Canadian Solar's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.6 to 6.2 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.