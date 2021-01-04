A Canadian taxi driver took a drunk New Year's Day passenger who refused to wear a mask straight to the police station

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
Police Car
Police car stock photos fhm/ Getty Images

  • A Canadian taxi driver took a passenger to the police station when he refused to wear a mask or follow COVID-19 regulations, the Times Colonist reported.

  • The driver called 911 just after 1 a.m. on New Year's Day to report that the man was drunk and not keeping his hands to himself.

  • Officers met the man at the cruiser outside the station and he was fined nearly $700.

A cab driver in British Columbia, Canada, took a drunk passenger directly to the Victoria police station after he refused to wear a face mask or follow COVID-19 safety measures, police told the Times Colonist.

The passenger was acting belligerently and repeatedly tried to touch the taxi driver's face, the paper reported.

The driver called 911 just after 1 a.m. to report the issue. When the taxi arrived at police headquarters, officers met it outside, according to the Times Colonist.

The man, who at first refused to leave the cab, was taken into custody and fined nearly C$700 - C$230 for each charge - for failing to wear a facial covering, abusive or belligerent behavior, and failing to comply with an officer, according to the paper.

In British Columbia, residents are required to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, including cabs, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The incident was one of 102 police calls in Victoria on Thursday, most of which were reports of gatherings that were too large.

More than 606,000 Canadians have been infected with the coronavirus, and at least 15,880 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

