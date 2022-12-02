Canadian TikToker Megha Thakur dies ‘suddenly’ at age 21, her parents announce

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur has died at the age of 21.

The news was announced in an Instagram post by her parents on Monday. In the post, Thakur’s parents wrote that their daughter, who hailed from Brampton, Canada, died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in the early morning of Nov. 24.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing.”

“At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey,” they continued.

Although Thakur’s parents did not provide further details regarding the cause of death, local reports said the TikTok star was involved in a car collision in Ontario, according to Manchester Evening News.

A private funeral was held on Nov. 29.

Thakur, who had more than 930,000 followers and over 31 million likes on TikTok, started posting on the platform in November 2019. In addition to promoting self-confidence and body positivity on her channel, she was also a well-known advocate for South Asian representation.

“I often mimicked what the masses wore to not only blend in but disassociate from being South Asian,” Thakur told Pop Sugar in May. “It wasn't until I embraced my true identity that I realized I could use my style to express all the unique facets of my personality and character – all the parts people ridiculed when I was young. That is why my style will always mean confidence, empowerment, and self-love."

A previous model for the Canadian Asian International Student’s Association, the largest student-run charity fashion show in the country, Thakur studied computer science at the University of Western Ontario in 2021.

Thakur went viral on TikTok with over 10 million views for her post “How to get your booty to jiggle.” Another popular post of hers is a body positivity video in which she tries to replicate Zendaya’s red-carpet fashion. The latter video has amassed more than 9.5 million views.

On Nov. 18, Thakur made her last Instagram post. She can be seen strutting in a gray and beige mini dress on the streets of New York City.

Many fans and friends wrote messages of condolences in the comment section of her parents' Instagram post, including fellow social media influencer Glamzilla.

“My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I’m so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius,” Glamzilla wrote in her comment.

“Megha knew how much of a force she was in the influencer space and how many women looked up to her, I told her all the time,” Instagram user @daisymald_ wrote. “We lost an angel too soon. I’m keeping you and your family in my thoughts.”

“Her posts brought so much confidence and light when I was struggling, she was always an angel, and beautiful inside and out,” another user wrote. “I’m sorry for your loss and may she rest in peace.”

Featured Image via @meghamind