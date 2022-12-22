Canadian Tire Corporation's (TSE:CTC.A) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited's (TSE:CTC.A) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$1.73 on 1st of March. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which is above the industry average.

Canadian Tire Corporation's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Canadian Tire Corporation is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 33.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Canadian Tire Corporation Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$6.90. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Canadian Tire Corporation has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Canadian Tire Corporation definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Canadian Tire Corporation's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Canadian Tire Corporation you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Is Canadian Tire Corporation not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

