Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandate
A convoy of truckers set to descend on Canada's capital, Ottawa, to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. (Jan. 27)
A convoy of truckers set to descend on Canada's capital, Ottawa, to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. (Jan. 27)
“You have changed my life forever,” one user wrote after discovering the feature.
Filipino fitness trainer and TikTok influencer Justin Agustin went viral for demonstrating a military technique to help one fall asleep in two minutes. Agustin posted the TikTok video last week with the caption: “Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes!” and it has since garnered over 6.6 million views and nearly 500,000 likes, as of this writing.
Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
The driver was immediately removed from their shift and placed on administrative leave, the turnpike commission's director said in a statement.
His whole face changed the second he saw them, and the footage is going viral.
One told the lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."
Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic
"If all Democrats hang together ... they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support," Graham said.
Computer models continue to "boost confidence" that Southern New England will get hit with "a high impact winter storm" Saturday.
The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.
Dhaval Bhatt's toddler went to the emergency room after he burned his hand on the stove. His son was not seen by a doctor, but Bhatt's hospital bill still totaled more than $1,000. Kaiser Health News' Editor-in-Chief Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal breaks down how this happened and what you should know before visiting an emergency room.
The Olton-Farwell boys basketball game on Tuesday night was postponed after officials left following the girls game.
The fit is sound, but would it make both teams better?
Alexandra Daddario's ultra-toned abs and killer booty are total #goals in these new Instagram photos. Hot yoga and AMRAP workouts are her fitness go-tos.
Multiple Ravens' players reacted on Twitter to Antonio Brown posting a picture of himself in a Baltimore jersey
Is this transitional dressing?
Anna Moneymaker/GettyOn Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news.A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.The witness, “Big Joe” Ellicott—Greenberg’s longtime best friend and an employee at the Seminole County ta
”I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” tweeted Brittany Matthews, co-owner of Kansas City Current and fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Others don't think they're so nice...View Entire Post ›