Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.4442

Canadian Utilities Limited's (TSE:CU) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.4442 per share on 1st of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Canadian Utilities' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Canadian Utilities' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 56% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.9%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 84% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Canadian Utilities Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was CA$0.805, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.78. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Canadian Utilities May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Unfortunately, Canadian Utilities' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Canadian Utilities is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Canadian Utilities has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

