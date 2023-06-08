Canadian wildfire smoke triggers 'hazardous' air quality alerts, grounds airplanes in U.S.: Live updates
Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to trigger air quality alerts in U.S. states, with health officials warning people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Thursday on all flights bound for New York City's LaGuardia airport due to poor visibility. The Air Quality Index spiked to "hazardous" levels in Philadelphia, where everyone was urged to stay inside.
Here are the special aircraft used to extinguish wildfire flames
A Super Scooper firefighting plane makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Azusa, California January 16, 2014. (Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters)
Pilots are trying to extinguish some of the wildfires in Canada by using an aircraft called the Super Scooper, which flies to water sources, such as lakes, rivers, reservoirs or the ocean, near a fire to scoop up water.
"Bridger Aerospace said the aircraft could scoop up to 1,412 gallons of water in approximately ten seconds. With water in tow, the aircraft can quickly fly back to the fires to drop the water," Fox Weather reported. "The Super Scooper sometimes delivers more than 100 scoops of water a day. If the water source is near a wildfire, the aircraft can drop 100 thousand to 200 thousand gallons per aircraft onto a fire in one day."
Low air quality continues into Thursday as wildfires rage on
Yahoo News reporter Niamh Cavanagh writes: NBC News reports that millions of Americans are expected to experience another day of poor air quality as a blanket of smoke from Canada’s wildfires continues to cover the Northeast.
The air in major metropolitan areas including Washington D.C., Boston, and New York will be affected again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said, making the air unhealthy for all groups.
Philadelphia air quality considered 'hazardous'
(AirNow.gov)
The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures the amount of pollutants in the air on a 0-500 scale, registered 369 in Philadelphia early Thursday, a level considered "hazardous."
Health officials are advising that everyone, even those without respiratory conditions or in sensitive groups, "should stay indoors and reduce activity levels."
What's causing the wildfires in Canada?
Kent Moore, a professor of physics at the University of Toronto, told Yahoo News Canada there are different reasons for the wildfires in eastern and western provinces.
In western provinces, there was an early spring heatwave, which is rare, and Moore says it’s an indication that the climate is changing. Western Canada’s early spring came when the vegetation hadn’t yet started to green up in the forest, which resulted in more fuel that contributed to the wildfires.
But Moore doesn’t believe the fires in the eastern provinces are a direct result of climate change, but rather a dry season.
“There’s just natural variability,” he said. “Some springs are dry and some springs are wet."
Haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires hangs over the Manhattan skyline shortly after sunrise Thursday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Firefighters from across the globe to help Canada extinguish wildfires
Smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian Provinces of Quebec, right, and Ontario, left, drift southward in this satellite image taken Tuesday. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)
Yahoo News Canada reports that firefighters from the United States, France, South Africa and New Zealand will assist in battling the country's unprecedented wildfires.
According to the provincial fire protection service, 100 French firefighters are set to arrive in Quebec on Thursday afternoon. Another 119 firefighters and a major fire management team from the U.S. is set to arrive later this week. The province of New Brunswick, located just outside of Maine, is also sending a crew of 40 firefighters to Abitbi, located in western Quebec.
When will the wildfire smoke clear?
Forecasts suggest the smoke shrouded over the northeastern U.S. won't clear for a few more days. Jen Carfagno, a Weather Channel meteorologist, told CBS News: "We have been in a blocked pattern across North America all week long.
"That kept an area of upper level low pressure stuck over the Northeast. The flow around the low pressure has been guiding wildfire smoke from Quebec into the Northeast, Great Lakes, and even Ohio Valley and down in the mid-Atlantic."
When that weather pattern changes, the hazardous smoky haze will start to clear, she explained. That's expected to happen this weekend when forecasts show the wind will switch directions "at all levels of the atmosphere and bring in cleaner air."
Jodie Comer cuts Broadway performance short because she 'couldn't breathe'
Jodie Comer at the 76th Annual Tony Awards meet the nominees press event in New York in May. (Siegfried Nacion/STAR MAX)
The "Killing Eve" star, who is currently starring in the one-woman Broadway show "Prima Facie," stopped the play because of the air quality crisis.
"Eyewitnesses say Comer told the audience she couldn’t breathe because of the air and a stage manager helped her off stage about 10 minutes into the matinée performance," Variety reports. "The show resumed from the top shortly after with Comer’s understudy Dani Arlington taking over the role, a spokesperson for the play confirmed."
Scenes from New York and Washington, D.C.
People take photos of the smoke from Canada's wildfires Wednesday with the New York City skyline shrouded in haze. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
A person wears a face mask in Manhattan Wednesday as smoke from Canada's wildfires blankets the city. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Haze blankets monuments on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)
The Statue of Liberty is seen shrouded in hazy wildfire smoke Wednesday. (Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo)
A person waiting for the subway in the Bronx on Wednesday wears a mask as smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)