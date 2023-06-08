Canadian wildfire smoke triggers 'hazardous' air quality alerts, grounds airplanes in U.S.: Live updates

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to trigger air quality alerts in U.S. states, with health officials warning people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Thursday on all flights bound for New York City's LaGuardia airport due to poor visibility. The Air Quality Index spiked to "hazardous" levels in Philadelphia, where everyone was urged to stay inside.

Yahoo News is providing live updates on the wildfire smoke and its ongoing impacts. Follow along in the live blog below.