Canadian wildfire smoke brings dangerous air quality to U.S. cities

Plumes of smoke from wildfires in Canada have traveled south into the United States, bringing darkened skies and a pervasive odor across large swaths of the country. In some cities, including New York, air pollution currently ranks among the worst in the world. The EPA has issued air quality alerts, and many local authorities are warning residents to limit outdoor activities due to health concerns. For those who do venture out, experts are urging the use of masks to limit exposure to pollutants. Smoky conditions are expected to subside but may persist for several days as an estimated 400 wildfires continue to burn in Canada.

Video Transcript

- Plumes of smoke from wildfires in Canada have traveled South into the United States, bringing darkened skies and a pervasive scent across large swathes of the country.

ERIC ADAMS: We can see it. We could smell it. And we felt it.

- In some cities, including New York, air pollution measures currently rank among the worst in the world.

LOREN WOLD: The levels that we're seeing today are really much higher than what are normally seen in a large polluted city in Asia.

- The EPA has issued air quality alerts and many local authorities are warning residents to limit outdoor activities due to health concerns.

ERIC ADAMS: This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children. Stay inside, closed windows and doors, and use air purifiers if you have them.

- For those who do venture out, experts are urging the use of masks to limit exposure to contaminants. Smoky conditions are expected to persist for several days, as an estimated 400 wildfires continue to burn in Canada.

