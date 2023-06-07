Canadian wildfire smoke triggers 'hazardous' air quality alerts, grounds airplanes in U.S.: Full coverage

Smoke from Canadian wildfires triggered air quality alerts in more than a dozen U.S. states Wednesday, with health officials warning people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors or stay inside.

In New York City, the U.S. Air Quality Index spike to "hazardous" levels, forcing many outdoor activities to be canceled and planes at area airports to be temporarily grounded due to low visibility.

