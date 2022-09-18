Canadian woman is second fatality after A832 crash

Police generic image

A woman from Canada has died in hospital, ten days after a crash in the Highlands.

Police named 72-year-old Donna Englebert as the second fatality from the collision on the A832 at Dundonnell on Wednesday 31 August.

A man, aged 69, died and three other people were injured in the two-car crash involving a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga.

Ms Englebert was a passenger in the Sportage.

She was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died from her injuries on Saturday.

Sgt Calum MacAulay, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: "At this time, our thoughts remain with Donna's loved ones as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

"We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police."