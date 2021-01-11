A Canadian woman walked her husband on a leash to get around strict curfew rules, but they were caught and fined $1,500 each

Canela López
GettyImages 90093291
Richard Newstead/Getty Images

When Francois Legault, premier of Quebec in Canada, implemented an 8 p.m. curfew on January 9 to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the region he may not have expected the great lengths people would go to get around the policy.

A woman was stopped by the police on Saturday night after walking outside of her house at 9 p.m. alongside her husband, who she was walking on a leash.

According to CTV, the woman argued to police that she was simply following curfew rules which allow dogs to be walked on leashes within one kilometer of their home after 8 p.m.

 

When the police pointed out her husband isn't a dog, she protested. The two were both issued $1,500 fines for violating the order, which the woman says she will not pay

As of January 11, Quebec has reported 230,690 cases of COVID-19 and 8,737 deaths, reported CTV.

Read the original article on Insider

