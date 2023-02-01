Suspected narcotics were seized at the Blue Water Bridge by Canadian authorities on Dec. 11, 2022. As of Feb. 1, 2023, two subjects face related charges.

Canadian authorities seized more than 200 pounds of cocaine from a commercial truck during a recent search as it crossed over the Blue Water Bridge.

According to a news release Wednesday from the Canada Border Services Agency, the truck was referred for a secondary examination as it entered the Point Edward, Ontario, port of entry Dec. 11, where upon inspection, officers discovered 89 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing about 100 kilograms, or upwards of 200 pounds.

The driver and a passenger of the truck were arrested by the CBSA, while the Royal Canadian Mounted Police took custody of the subjects and seized the suspected narcotics.

Now, Brampton, Ontario, residents Vikram Dutta, 44, and Gurinder Singh, 61, are facing charges of importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The issue is before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Canadians' massive cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to charges