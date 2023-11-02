Canadians stuck in Gaza as other foreigners leave

Foreign passport holders waiting to cross into Egypt at the Rafah crossing on 2 November.

Hundreds of Canadians remain in Gaza as foreign nationals from other countries have been able to cross into Egypt.

No Canadian is on a list published by Gaza border authorities of those approved to leave on Thursday, which includes 400 US citizens.

On Wednesday, one Canadian was reportedly able to exit as the crossing opened to civilians for the first time since the war began.

Canada has registered about 450 people who want to leave the enclave.

The list of foreign citizens and dual nationals published overnight include dozens of European nationals, Sri Lankans, Mexicans, South Koreans and 400 Americans.

The lists of those allowed to cross will be agreed between Egypt and Israel, with embassies from the relevant countries being informed in advance to ensure they can prepare to receive their citizens, Western officials have said.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that it is working "around the clock to secure a window" for Canadians to leave Gaza and is communicating directly with citizens trapped there.

In total, Canada has provided authorities in the region with a list of about 450 eligible citizens, permanent residents and family members who want to leave the embattled territory.

On Wednesday, officials said they were aware of a Canadian citizen crossing into Egypt "with a third party", although the government declined to give details, citing privacy considerations.

"Canada has one of the largest contingents of nationals in Gaza," the statement added. "We expect further crossings daily over the coming days".

The statement came on the same day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with a group of Palestinian Canadians in Toronto.

More on Israel-Gaza war

A spokeswoman for the group, Reem Sultan, told Canada's CBC News that they pushed Mr Trudeau to help secure safe passage.

The group also demanded that Canada call for an immediate ceasefire in the war and a humanitarian corridor to allow food, water and fuel to be shipped into Gaza.

"The next few days will tell how this meeting went," Ms Sultan was quoted as saying. "It was definitely a conversation. He was listening to our stories and sharing from his perspective".

Canada, along with the US, the UK, and EU, have stopped short of calling for a ceasefire, instead pushing for a humanitarian "pause" in the conflict.

A first batch of 335 foreign passport holders and 76 seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to cross into Egypt on Wednesday.

The BBC understands there are about 7,000 dual nationals in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 9,000 people have been killed in the Strip since the beginning of the war.

Six Canadians were killed when Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people and taking 242 hostages.

Two Canadians are missing.