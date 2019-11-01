Is Canaf Investments Inc.'s (CVE:CAF) CEO Being Overpaid?

In 2011 Christopher Way was appointed CEO of Canaf Investments Inc. (CVE:CAF). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Christopher Way's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Canaf Investments Inc. has a market cap of CA$2.4m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$129k for the year to October 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth US$129k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is US$137k.

That means Christopher Way receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Canaf Investments has changed over time.

Is Canaf Investments Inc. Growing?

Canaf Investments Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 37% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 29%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Canaf Investments Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 9.1%, Canaf Investments Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Christopher Way is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). We'd be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we'd stop short of calling their pay too generous. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Canaf Investments (free visualization of insider trades).

