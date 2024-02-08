Canal in Broad Ripple drained of water
Canal in Broad Ripple drained of water
On Tuesday, hackers stole around $112 million of the Ripple-focused cryptocurrency XRP from a crypto wallet, Ripple's co-founder and executive chairman has disclosed. Ripple’s Chris Larsen said on Wednesday that the stolen crypto was his. Larsen wrote the post less than an hour after the well-known crypto security researcher ZachXBT broke news of the hack.
China-backed hackers have maintained access to American critical infrastructure for "at least five years” with the long-term goal of launching “destructive” cyberattacks, a coalition of U.S. intelligence agencies warned on Wednesday. Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored group of hackers based in China, has been burrowing into the networks of aviation, rail, mass transit, highway, maritime, pipeline, water and sewage organizations — none of which were named — in a bid to pre-position themselves for destructive cyberattacks, the NSA, CISA and FBI said in a joint advisory published on Wednesday. The release of the advisory, which was co-signed by cybersecurity agencies in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, comes a week after a similar warning from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
If you aren't hung up on brand names, Hydrapeak's 40-ouncer more than holds its own in the battle of trendy stainless steel cups.
The waterfall-like flow means no more shivering, and installation is a snap, users say.
Meta says it will ramp up labelling of AI-generated images across Facebook, Instagram and Threads in the coming months. It plans to do the same with AI-generated audio and video as third-party tools start incorporating industry-standard invisible signals.
Nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the nearly 40%-off formula.
Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers gush over this functional fungus for preventing water backups.
Ohtani is one of the most valuable assets in sports from a marketing and cultural perspective, but there are some surprising ways the Dodgers won't benefit from having him in the lineup.
Not all heroes wear capes. Some don't wear anything at all.
When teens are blowing their allowance on (or begging for) "it" items like Stanley tumblers or skin care, what should parents do?
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
The nonslip soles and faux fur lining will keep you safe and cozy while you wait out the rest of winter.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
The S&P 500 is very top heavy, with Big Tech and the Magnificent Seven accounting for the vast majority of gains. But it's been that way for quite some time now as investors wait for the market to broaden.
The two-door 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package that includes 35-inch tires, a lift kit, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.
The Packers are moving on to face the 49ers after a stunning win.
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
The genius tool is sure to disrupt the home-cleaning industry.
Missed out on that ingenious invention you saw on a late-night infomercial? You can still grab it now.
These popular H2O purifiers start at just $13 — we'll drink to that.