Canal Fulton City Council approves contracts for $4.2M water tower project

Canal Fulton City Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Moved forward on the west-side water tower construction project by approving two purchase orders.

DISCUSSION: The first order for $3.95 million is to RBS General Contracting, which will be working with subcontractors. The second purchase order for $280,000 to multiple vendors is for engineering and administration. City officials have budgeted $4.2 million for the project. Costs will be paid through a combination of Ohio Public Works Commission grants and loans as well as a loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority.

OTHER ACTION:

Recognized Rachel Berkey and Jeff Hagan for their service to the Fire Department. Berkey, a 25-year veteran, joined the department at age 18, served on the Firefighters Association, and worked as a RED Center dispatcher. Hagan, a firefighter/EMT, is also retiring after 23 years. Active in the Fire Explorers program, he was also a Franklin Township police officer and currently serves as a school resource officer in Plain Township. Both received certificates and their helmets.

Swore in Jordan Hite, Josh Newton, and Christian French as firefighter/EMT’s. All three men are in paramedic school. They also were recently hired and sworn in in Lawrence Township.

Agreed to buy three 360-degree traffic cameras from I2C Technologies for $28,000 for the high-accident intersections of Cherry and Canal streets, Locust and Cherry streets, and Beverly Avenue and Locust Street. The cameras are not plate readers, said Mayor Joe Schultz, and will be used to help the Police Department solve crimes.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Safety Center. Work sessions and meetings are recorded and may be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canal Fulton City Council OKs purchase orders for water tower project