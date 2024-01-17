Canal Fulton City Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Voters may see a fire levy on the November ballot.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Joe Schultz said two fire levies will be expiring in 2025 and 2026. One was approved to build the safety center and another one to buy equipment. Schultz said he wants to roll the two into one tax levy for operating expenses. The proposed levy would cost property owners no more than what they are paying for the two expiring levies, he said. City council members will consider Schultz’s proposal.

OTHER ACTION:

In a work session, authorized the city manager and law director to draw up legislation regarding street closings. The ordinance will differentiate between closings for non-profit organizations and for-profit businesses with fees to cover the city’s costs of erecting barriers and cleaning up after events. Council also agreed not to approve any street closings until the proposed ordinance is approved. Council does not expect street closings in residential areas for block parties to be affected by the proposed ordinance.

Accepted a $2,625 grant from the Ohio Fire Marshall to program MARCS radios to bring them up-to-date and cover usage fees.

Accepted a grant of $9,900 from the Ohio-Erie Canalway Coalition to buy two paddle boats. The coalition will contribute $4,200 with the city picking up the balance along with buying supplies such as life vests.

Approved a one-year agreement with the Massillon Law Department to provide for the prosecution in Massillon Municipal Court of criminal and traffic offenders arrested in Canal Fulton at a cost of $25,200, the same amount as last year.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Safety Center. Work sessions and meetings are recorded and may be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canal Fulton City Council to consider mayor's proposal about fire levy