Canal Fulton City Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Heard that an emergency notification system is about to become operational.

DISCUSSION: To keep Canal Fulton residents informed of emergencies and public service announcements, the city has signed up for WENS (Wireless Emergency Notification System). More information detailing how to sign up for the service will soon be available via social media, printed on water bills and on the city’s website. When signing up, users may select the types of notifications they want to receive by way of email or a wireless device.

OTHER ACTION:

Upon reconvening from executive session, council agreed to file a case against a city resident who they say is allowing a family to reside illegally in a recreational vehicle on their property.

Agreed to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to resurface a small section of state Route 21 that falls within the city boundaries. There will be no cost to the city for the project. A date for the project to begin has not yet been set.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. March 5 at the Safety Center. Work sessions and meetings are recorded and may be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canal Fulton emergency notification system to become operational soon