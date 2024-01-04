Canal Fulton eyes Erie Avenue property, swears in mayor and council members

Canal Fulton City Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Council in December authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement to purchase property at 6845 Erie Ave. once negotiations with the owner are completed.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Joe Schultz said the city wants to buy a portion of the 10.4-acres that includes a house to connect the YMCA walking path to the canal towpath. The property is owned by MDV 1031 LLC located in California. Schultz hopes to have a deal in place by city council’s next meeting on Jan. 16.

OTHER ACTION:

At council’s Jan. 2 meeting, Lawrence Twp. Police Chief David Brown swore in Joe Schultz as mayor and Jeanann VanDenberg and Scott Svab as city council members.

Elected Mark Cozy and VanDenberg to serve as council president and vice-president, respectively.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Safety Center. Work sessions and meetings are recorded and may be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canal Fulton eyes Erie Avenue tract, swears in mayor, council members