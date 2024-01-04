Canal Fulton eyes Erie Avenue property, swears in mayor and council members

Canton Repository
·1 min read

Canal Fulton City Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Council in December authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement to purchase property at 6845 Erie Ave. once negotiations with the owner are completed.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Joe Schultz said the city wants to buy a portion of the 10.4-acres that includes a house to connect the YMCA walking path to the canal towpath. The property is owned by MDV 1031 LLC located in California. Schultz hopes to have a deal in place by city council’s next meeting on Jan. 16.

OTHER ACTION:

  • At council’s Jan. 2 meeting, Lawrence Twp. Police Chief David Brown swore in Joe Schultz as mayor and Jeanann VanDenberg and Scott Svab as city council members.

  • Elected Mark Cozy and VanDenberg to serve as council president and vice-president, respectively.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Safety Center. Work sessions and meetings are recorded and may be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canal Fulton eyes Erie Avenue tract, swears in mayor, council members

Recommended Stories