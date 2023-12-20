CANAL FULTON – The city is receiving a $1.6 million low-interest loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority for a water project.

Canal Fulton was one of nine communities and entities throughout Ohio receiving loans through the Fresh Water Loan Program for wastewater and drinking water projects. The nine projects received an interest rate ranging from 4.1% to 4.68%.

Canal Fulton will use the money to construct a 150,000-gallon water storage tank, 6,700 feet of water line and a booster station to extend service to 50 properties served by private wells. It also will help additional development along state Route 21, the state said.

The loan is at 4.3% interest for 30 years.

Other communities and entities receiving loans are: Columbus, Defiance, East Liverpool, Fredericksburg, Jefferson Water & Sewer District, and Toledo.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canal Fulton receives state loan for water project