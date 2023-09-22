'Canal Killings' trial brings some closure, but Arizona has many unsolved cold cases. Here are 8

In 2023 a chapter was closed on the 30-year-old "canal killings" cold case in Maricopa County that stunned the Valley in the early 1990s.

In that case, Bryan Miller was found guilty of murdering two young women, Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas. In separate attacks, the women were cycling along the canal when they were attacked by Miller. Miller evaded capture for more than 20 years before his arrest in 2015.

There are still plenty more homicide cold cases in metro Phoenix that still leave families and loved ones without answers.

Here is a list of eight of them:

Scottsdale man went missing in 1977. A body part of his was found 30 years later: Douglas Mueller, 19, was last seen in Scottsdale on March 15, 1977, after failing to return home from work. In 2007, a person found a human femur while on a walk in a Scottsdale neighborhood. After a DNA analysis in 2011, investigators confirmed that the bone belonged to Mueller and classified his case as a homicide.

Two roommates, one pregnant, were strangled to death in Phoenix home, 2010: On Dec. 3, 2010, Phoenix police found that Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason, both 27, were strangled to death in their east Phoenix home. Mason was also eight weeks pregnant. Investigators believe the crime occurred between 8 p.m. the previous day and 12:22 p.m. the day they were found. Police said there was no evidence of forced entry into the home.

Man, dressed as a woman, shot in Phoenix, in 2006: Just after midnight on March 21, 2006, Maurice Dupree Green, who was also known as "Melissa," was shot by a man while walking down the street in west Phoenix. Police said that at the time, Green was dressed as a woman. Two young male suspects approached the 22-year-old while he was walking with someone and was shot in the back after a verbal exchange.

Two Glendale women found in the desert in 1996: On May 24, 1996, Jennifer Lueth and Diana Shawcroft were last seen at a mini-mart with an unknown man driving a blue pickup. Three months later, hunters found their bodies in a remote desert area 100 miles north of Phoenix.

Mother, two daughters stabbed to death in Phoenix in 1982: On the night of Sept. 6, 1982, 24-year-old Valerie Pride and her two daughters Shontia, 8, and Duana, 4, were found stabbed to death in their south Phoenix home. Around 9:45 p.m., neighbors reported hearing a "commotion" at her house. Pride was found in the dining area near the back of the house while her daughters were found huddled together in the living room. Police believe the murderer escaped over a back fence of the home and left blood on the wooden rails.

Woman's body found in recycling in Phoenix in 2016: On March 9, 2016, 24-year-old Christy Davey's body was found at Phoenix's Recycle Transfer Station in south Phoenix. Workers discovered her fully clothed body on a conveyor belt in the sorting area of the facility. Police said on the day her body was found they believed she was brought to the facility and there were no indications of trauma to the victim.

Woman assaulted, then left for dead in Scottsdale in 1965: On June 11, 1965, Carmen Owen's body was found in Scottsdale. Police believed that Owen was murdered three days prior on June 8. According to the medical examiner, Owen was sexually assaulted and then beaten to death.

1-year-old killed in Mesa shooting in 2011: On the morning of Oct. 11, 2011, Jeremy Piñeda was in the care of his grandmother along with four other children when two Hispanic men confronted the woman at the back door of her Mesa apartment. Shots were fired and the suspects fled the area on foot. When the grandmother went to check on the children, she found Jeremy with a fatal gunshot wound.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Phoenix area has many unsolved cold cases. Here are 8