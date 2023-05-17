Canal killings trial: Bryan Miller's daughter was 'everything' to him, court hears

Bryan Miller, who killed, mutilated and sexually assaulted two young women in Phoenix 30 years ago, was a "wonderful and dedicated father," a relative testified in court Tuesday.

Miller's relationship with his daughter, who was 15 when he was arrested and charged with murder in 2015, loomed large in testimony this week as his defense attorneys seek to spare him from the death penalty.

Barbara James, Miller's maternal aunt, testified Tuesday that Miller had a "very loving, very connected" relationship with his daughter.

"(She) was everything to Bryan," James said. "Everything he did was for her."

Miller was 20 when he killed Angela Brosso in November 1992 and Melanie Bernas in September 1993. He stabbed each young woman in the back and went on to mutilate and sexually assault them as or after they died.

The random, brutal murders of two young women who had been out riding along the canal when they were attacked shocked the city. Because their bodies were found in or near the canal, the case became known as the "canal killings."

Despite DNA evidence connecting the two murders, detectives were unable to land on a suspect and the case ran cold for more than 20 years. Miller was arrested in 2015 after new forensic techniques finally led detectives to obtain and test his DNA against that found on Brosso and Bernas, finding it was a match.

He pleaded an insanity defense. His attorneys said that at the time of the murders he was dissociating and stuck in a "trauma state" caused by childhood abuse from his mother, Ellen, who died in 2010.

But after a six-month bench trial, Judge Suzanne Cohen found him guilty of murdering Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas.

The trial is now in the sentencing phase. The state is seeking the death penalty, while Miller's attorneys have urged Cohen to impose a sentence of life in prison.

'I was very moved'

Over the past month, a number of relatives, friends and people from Miller's past have testified in support of a life sentence.

Some explicitly stated their continued support for Miller, even in the wake of his convictions. Others simply told of times he had been a loyal friend, or demonstrated love for his daughter, or that they had observed him struggling with his mental health.

James said Miller, who gained custody of his daughter after he and his ex-wife divorced in 2006, was a "dedicated father."

She recalled a time when Miller had verbally disciplined his daughter after she disobeyed him. She got upset and retreated to the couch, James said, and Miller had gone over and explained why he had said what he said, and reiterated that he loved her.

"I was very moved by that," she said. "He dealt with it in a very calm, very mature manner, and a loving manner.”

Under cross-examination, James said it hadn't been possible for her to spend time with Miller and his daughter for long stretches while she was living elsewhere.

She agreed it was possible there were negative aspects to his parenting she didn't know about.

James said she would "always" support Miller and wanted to continue a relationship with him while he is incarcerated in "any way that I'm allowed to."

“I made the decision to sell my home in Newport and I’ve purchased a home in Phoenix so that I can see him," James said, beginning to cry. "And spend time with him."

Miller also teared up from his usual seat between his defense attorneys, removing his glasses to dab at his eye with a tissue.

'He's her dad'

Deena McGlade testified that Miller was "like a little brother" to her and had essentially become part of the McGlade clan after Miller befriended her brother Randy in the early 1990s.

She said Miller's daughter, whom she took care of for a period after his arrest, was too emotionally fragile to testify in court, but they had spoken about her feelings toward her father and she had written a letter.

“She’s told me regardless of everything, he’s her dad," McGlade said. "He did raise her. She’s always lived with him, and they were very close."

Her father's arrest, McGlade said, had been "very damaging and traumatizing to her."

Under cross-examination, she agreed she had told an expert witness that Miller's daughter found chores like sweeping and doing the dishes traumatizing because her father had yelled at her about how she did them in the past.

Asked if it was possible some "unhealthy experiences" were going on between Miller and his daughter, she replied: "Yes, it's always a possibility."

But McGlade was certain he loved her. "She was who he lived for," she said. "He absolutely loves her."

The state is expected to start presenting its rebuttal case this week.

