'Canal killings': Violence, gore in shock films have similarities to murders, expert says

An expert witness in a Phoenix murder trial said Bryan Miller, accused of killing two women 30 years ago, was influenced by the sexual violence and gore depicted in films his mother forced him to watch.

As he gave evidence Tuesday, Dr. Mark Cunningham drew parallels between scenes from films Miller is said to have watched as a child, and the injuries inflicted on the two young women he is charged with murdering as they cycled along Phoenix canals in the early 1990s.

The forensic psychologist said Miller's "deviant fantasies" were informed by mondo-documentaries "Shocking Asia" and "Faces of Death," fictional films full of realistic sexual violence and gore scenes that Miller's mother had forced him to view as a child.

“This content is simply too much for his psyche to carry," Cunningham said, talking about Miller, now 50, as a child.

"Apart from he’s autistic, apart from that we’ve got all kinds of other deprivation and trauma, apart from him being isolated, apart from all those — none of us would show these videos to our 7- or 8-year-old. Under no circumstances."

"And that reflects our well-founded intuition that this content would be psychologically destructive to a child of that age, even if they had every advantage.” Miller, he added, did not.

"Canal killings":Violent images, knives found in defendant's home

Expert says childhood abuse left lasting damage

Miller is on trial in the Maricopa County Superior Court charged with murdering and attempting to sexually assault Angela Brosso in 1992 and Melanie Bernas in 1993. The women were killed nine months apart, Brosso on the eve of her 22nd birthday when she died and Bernas a 17-year-old high school student.

Both are believed to have been riding their bikes along Phoenix canals when they were attacked. Their deaths were linked by forensic evidence and the case became known as the "canal killings," but went cold for more than two decades.

Miller was arrested in 2015 following a DNA breakthrough in the case and had pleaded not guilty for reasons of insanity. His attorneys argue that diagnoses of dissociative disorder and autism spectrum disorder mean he did not know what he was doing at the time of the murders. The state is seeking the death penalty.

Cunningham, a key expert witness for the defense, has spent days on the stand testifying about Miller's psyche. He believes the abuse Miller suffered as a child was so extreme that it splintered his consciousness in two: a normal state and a trauma state, where the rage, shame and anger of his childhood festers.

Part of the abuse involved his mother, Ellen, exposing him to sexual and violent material that was clearly inappropriate for a child, Cunningham said, particularly so for Miller whose autism would have made it even more difficult for him to make sense of what he saw.

He said Miller dissociated as a way to cope with Ellen's abuse and would load the experiences he couldn't deal with into his trauma state. There, a "toxic stew" of negative emotions had fused the concepts of eroticism and violence, leading Miller to develop a disturbed sexuality.

Similarities between films, killings

Cunningham said there were clear through lines from "Shocking Asia" and "Faces of Death" to what he described as Miller's "deviant fantasy life."

Autopsies revealed both Brosso and Bernas died from a deep stab wound to the back, but each had wounds beyond the one that killed them.

Brosso was found decapitated and with numerous stabs and cuts to her torso, while Bernas had letters and a cross cut into her chest and a shallow cut to her throat.

"Shocking Asia" contained a number of decapitation scenes and still images of decapitated heads, Cunningham said, as well as examples of knife injuries similar to those inflicted on Brosso.

He also compared a scene depicting a sexual homicide, in which the perpetrator makes superficial cuts to a woman's chest, to the cuts found on Bernas's body.

Judge Suzanne Cohen, who is presiding over the bench trial, has watched both films as evidence in the trial, though they were not played in court.

Cunningham also drew a parallel between the film scenes and Miller stabbing a woman at Paradise Valley Mall in 1989, when he was 16. The films were "replete" with examples of knives being used to cut and stab people, he said.

He also pointed out several similarities between scenes from the two films and "The Plan," a document Miller wrote as a teenager in which he graphically detailed sexually assaulting, mutilating and murdering a teenage girl. The trial has heard that Miller's mother found the document in 1990 and took it to Phoenix police.

Themes from the films also appeared in Miller's life in a milder, less destructive form, Cunningham said, such as through his interest in BDSM and knife-play, his pornography preferences and that fact he had hired sex workers as a young man.

Cunningham's testimony continues this week.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Canal killings': Films could have influenced Bryan Miller to kill