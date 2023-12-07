Canal tours, more shopping, a Ferris wheel, an Akron sign: Residents reimagine downtown

A pedestrian crosses Main Street with a basket of groceries after getting off a Metro bus in downtown Akron.

Tours on canalboats, obviously smaller than the vessels that chug the Lower Mississippi. A giant Akron sign, like the Hollywood sign overlooking Los Angeles, for selfies. A Ferris wheel not quite as big as the 15-story behemoth on a pier in San Francisco.

Lovers of Akron are dreaming big for their city’s downtown. For the past year, people have dropped their ideas on message boards or on a virtual map hosted by Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP). From these ideas, conversations and market research, the organization supporting downtown life and business will release an updated Downtown Akron Vision and Redevelopment Plan 2022+ in the next month.

As it did with the original plan in 2018, DAP has hired MKSK, an urban planning and design firm with offices in 12 American cities. MKSK will finalize the report and action plan for developers and officials using private research and input collected from virtual comments or through in-person meetings, focus groups and from residents at ward meetings.

The 2018 version bet big on the conversion of office space to apartments — a profitable portion of recent mixed-use development projects still struggling to fill storefronts with businesses and retailers. The revised plan will continue to reflect the changing needs and desired uses of a downtown emerging from years of Main Street construction and a battering pandemic.

“One of downtown’s jobs is to continue to transition to best meet the needs of the Akron community and also our regional and national audience,” Downtown Akron Partnership President and CEO Suzie Graham said. “One thing that doesn’t change is that downtown’s function is the living room of the community.

“You have a hub for arts and culture. You still have an employment hub despite the impacts of COVID. You have a small business mix that reflects the culture and character of the community. And then you have the opportunity to bring visitors and tourists into the neighborhood.”

8 steps toward a more vibrant downtown

Graham said the plan is to form individual task forces to implement eight “high-level initiatives” to meet the evolving needs of a more resilient downtown neighborhood of more than 1,000 residents:

More residential conversion. There’s often a waiting list for apartments, developers say, even with new units coming online in the past two years in the renovated Landmark (which anchors the Bowery Project), 159 Main (the old Law Building) and The Goodrich. More units are in the works. Convention-adjacent hotel. Visitors take covered walkways in many other cities’ downtown convention centers. Not in Akron, where the nearest hotels one or three blocks away would be stretched to capacity for a large event. Graham said four or five parcels adjacent to the John S. Knight Center could house a hotel for overnight guests, who spend more than daytime visitors. This need was laid bare years ago with the closings of Quaker Square and City Center Hotel. Retail curation and programming. Around downtown, but especially around the soon-to-be renovated Lock 3, creating additional shopping and events could draw more consumers. Trail connections. Cities are envious of downtowns with bike and hike trails, Graham said. Downtown Akron has two: the Freedom Trail and the Towpath Trail. The trails could be more visible and active. Enhance University Avenue and Canal Park corridors. Two sluggish areas of downtown have promise. The Polsky Building renovation will give University of Akron students a front door to downtown. And ballpark visitors need something more appealing than empty gravel parking lots to keep them spending time and money downtown. Alignment of neighborhood plans. Since downtown’s first development plan in 2018, other neighborhoods — Kenmore, Middlebury, North Hill and West Hill, which is underway — have followed suit. Plans should complement, not conflict, “because connecting to the neighborhoods and being a place of pride and value for all of our current residents is really important,” Graham said. Better marketing of assets. “We suffer from an overabundance of modesty,” Graham said. “And we need to do a better job of telling people where we’re doing really well and why they should invest here and building a case for them to invest here.” Develop business, innovation in polymer industry. A legacy in rubber, enduring businesses and UA’s global leadership in polymer science and engineering recently led the White House to name Akron a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub. Downtown is well-positioned to capture jobs and economic output from a booming polymer industry and its offshoots.

What downtown Akron needs and where it falls short

To counter their lofty dreams of canalboat tours, a giant “AKRON” sign and a Ferris wheel, commenters pulled no punches in speaking practically about shortcomings in downtown Akron.

They pointed planners in search of answers toward eclectic and thriving downtowns in nearby Kent and Cuyahoga Falls. Developers could mimic the success of East End in Akron’s Goodyear Heights neighborhood by dropping a Handel’s and Starbucks onto the massive, underutilized parking lots at the former B.F. Goodrich campus. There’s enough room for the new buildings with parking spaces to spare.

People want more shopping downtown, not more bars and restaurants — though lunchtime options are scarce, some say, in the northern stretch of Main Street skyscrapers. People also desire a long-sought-after grocery store or at least a convenience store and gas station near the Central Interchange.

Several people tagged eyesores like parking decks in need of repair. They favored preservation and adaptive reuse where possible for empty buildings, like the City Center Hotel at Cascade Plaza, the shuttered Quaker Square and the former Beacon Journal building on East Exchange Street, which the media outlet’s owner, Gannett, does not own.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Downtown Akron Partnership to share updated plan for city center