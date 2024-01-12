COLUMBUS– A federal jury has convicted Thomas O. Crowell, 35, of Canal Winchester, with narcotics, firearms and fraud crimes.

The verdict was announced Thursday following a trial that began on Jan. 8 before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson.

According to court documents and trial testimony, Crowell, who is also known as “T-Mack,” possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in June 2021. He illegally possessed firearms at the time, namely, a rifle and a Glock. Crowell is a previously convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to a news release.

Crowell was also convicted of wire fraud for fraudulently obtaining COVID-relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding by falsely claiming to own a trucking business called “Thomas Crowell.” In April 2021, Crowell applied for the PPP loan and received nearly $20,000.

Possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana carries a potential punishment of at least five years and up to life in prison. Illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Canal Winchester man convicted at trial of drug, gun, fraud crimes