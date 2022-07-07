Canal Winchester Schools: Assistant Superintendent Kiya Hunt poised to succeed Jim Sotlar

Canal Winchester Schools Assistant Superintendent Kiya Hunt is likely to become the next superintendent, pending the school board's vote July 18.

The Canal Winchester Schools announced July 7 that the board has a preferred candidate to succeed Superintendent Jim Sotlar, who's retiring effective Aug. 1.

The board, after voting 5-0 to accept Sotlar's resignation, went into executive session later in the meeting to discuss next steps for hiring a superintendent and held an informal interview with Assistant Superintendent Kiya Hunt to gauge her interest in the role, according to both communications coordinator Megan Anthony and treasurer Nick Roberts. No formal vote or decision was made.

“Recognizing that we were in a fortunate position to have a highly qualified and dedicated internal candidate in place, the Board met with Ms. Hunt last night to interview her about this opportunity," board president Kevin Butler told ThisWeek via email. "When asked if she was interested in serving as our next superintendent, she acknowledged that she was very interested in the position. A formal contract will be negotiated in anticipation of the Board voting on a resolution to approve her contract at our regular board meeting on July 18.”

Hunt has been assistant superintendent since 2014.

Butler said in the July 7 news release from the district that in the eight years he has worked with Hunt, she has demonstrated leadership, professionalism and vision.

"I believe Ms. Hunt is the person best positioned to continue to move our district forward in its mission to empower all students for success,” he said in the release.

Prior to her current role, Hunt was a principal and assistant principal at Pickerington Schools for six years, according to the release.

"Over the last eight years, the incredible teachers, staff, students, families, and community of Canal Winchester Schools have become my family and I’ve been honored to work with such a great group of committed stakeholders,” Hunt said in the release. “I am excited to become the next superintendent and to continue to work together to make Canal Winchester Schools a great place to live and learn.”

Hunt is a licensed superintendent, principal and teacher and has a bachelor’s degree in education from Urbana University and a master’s in education from Marian College and completed her superintendent’s licensure coursework at Ohio University.

"She is a Certified Professional Human Capital Leader in Education and a Credentialed Facilitator in culturally responsive practices," the release said.

She's a member of the Ohio Association of School Personnel Administrators, the American Association of School Personnel Administrators, the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, the Buckeye Association of School Administrators and the Central Ohio Human Resources Directors, the release said.

The school board is expected to vote on a contract for Hunt during its regular board meeting at 7 p.m. July 18 at the Canal Winchester Schools Education Center, 100 Washington St.

"The details of a contract will be worked out now in preparation for the board vote on July 18," Anthony said.

Middle school principal, high school assistant principal named

The board also voted to approve the hiring of Brian Moore as the principal of Canal Winchester Middle School, replacing Kelly Zywczyk.

He'll receive a base salary of $104,917 plus benefits totaling $36,532, not including medical and dental insurance, according to Anthony.

Ada Nicholson-Burley was approved as a Canal Winchester High School assistant principal, with a base salary of $89,572 plus $23,163 in benefits, not including medical and dental insurance.

