Canal Winchester Schools closed after police incident near high school

Canal Winchester Local Schools has closed for the day after a police incident near the high school.

Canal Winchester Local Schools has closed for the day after a police incident near the high school.

The district's website and social media posts wrote that the incident does not involve students, and police are still in the area.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's office, dispatchers received a call at 5:48 a.m. today with reports of a truck driving circles nearby on the grass. As the sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene, the suspect drove onto the high school's softball field, where they then got out of their vehicle and ran.

The sheriff's office also said that deputies heard multiple gunshots fired in their direction after chasing the suspect. They began looking around for the suspect and because of the time of students arriving to school, they closed the area off and starting to search for them.

According to a public safety alert on the city of Canal Winchester's website, the incident happened near Dietz Drive and Washington Street, and more information will be shared when available.

Check back for updates on this story.

MYLee@dispatch.com

@leem386

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Canal Winchester schools closed after high school police incident