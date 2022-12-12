Canandaigua City Council OKs 2023 budget. Here’s what it means for homeowners

CANANDAIGUA – The proposed city of Canandaigua budget for 2023 carried a tax increase but after several workshops and a public hearing, the increase was lowered to a point where councilmembers felt comfortable in approving it.

By a 7-1 vote Thursday night, City Council adopted the $18,731,475 spending plan, which is 12.07% over expenditures in the current year.

The budget as originally proposed had an 8% increase in the property tax levy and a 4.65% increase in the tax rate, but those numbers were, thanks to various cuts in what was proposed, whittled down to 6.86% and 3.52%, respectively.

Councilmember Stephen Uebbing, who chairs council's finance committee, said the budget accomplishes several important long-term goals for the city, including investing in infrastructure and capital assets while also realizing recommended Canandaigua Fire Department staffing levels.

"It puts us in a position to maintain the quality of life we currently offer in this community at a tax rate which will still be among the lowest of any small city in the upstate region," Uebbing said Thursday.

In this file photo, Canandaigua firefighters take to the skies over City Hall for some high-rise training.

City Manager John Goodwin said City Council had directed staff to get the tax rate increase under 4%, which was able to be accomplished.

“We made some smart cuts that hopefully will not negatively impact us,” Goodwin said.

Impact on Canandaigua homeowners

Yes, the average single-family homeowner will pay more in taxes next year. But, the bill won’t be as high as first proposed in early November.

As first proposed, the cost to the person with an average single-family home valued at $187,700 would be another $71.29 on the tax bill. With the reductions, the average homeowner will pay $55.58 more.

Council was unable to get the tax rate below the mandated tax cap, which is a "powerful guide" to strive for, said Councilmember Karen White, who voted against the budget because of increased spending in staffing and purchase of a fire rescue boat.

Those expenses, White said, reflect a shift in spending priorities over the past year.

Mayor Bob Palumbo said staff increases have been brought on slowly and with the help of funding from the town of Canandaigua for the fire protection budget. The tax rate is still one of the lowest in the state, Palumbo said.

A lot of the spending is "catching up to things that were needed" and noted the final budget -- which included "pluses and minuses," he said -- was reduced over what was first proposed.

"This is a far cry from what could have been put in," Palumbo said.

About that fire rescue boat

The city is looking to buy a used, 30-year-old 25-foot Boston Whaler Guardian rescue boat from Erie County, which would cost the city $30,000 for the boat and trailer.

Firefighters respond to about 12 serious persons-drowning or boat crash or fire calls a year. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has a rescue boat, although unlike the fire rescue boat in question, does not have firefighting capability.

White said there is no clear reason to buy the boat because the lake is already patrolled by the Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Environmental Conservation, which is already paid for in taxes, White said.

“It means more taxes to duplicate a service that’s already provided,” White said.

Mayor Bob Palumbo said the rescue boat is necessary, a stance echoed by members of a group representing the historic Canandaigua Boathouses on the City Pier.

The price and life remaining of the boat are a “good deal,” Palumbo said, noting that no extra staff would be necessary and because of its features, is not a duplication of service.

“It is a good addition to our equipment,” Palumbo said.

Goodwin said the boat is fully equipped and ready to go, although some details including where on the City Pier it will be stored, will need to be worked out.

‘Smart cuts’

Here is just one example of what Goodwin referred to as “smart cuts.”

The city had wanted to purchase radar traffic signs – you know, the ones that show how fast drivers are traveling – and post them permanently near the Canandaigua schools.

The idea was nixed. Here's another example.

The Canandaigua Police Department, which is down two sworn officers, will experience a delay in hiring, and the money earmarked for salaries and benefits reflects that, although Goodwin said finding officers is difficult at this time, anyway.

“Police recruitment was a big problem before the pandemic and it got worse,” Goodwin said. “There’s not a lot of people getting into this profession unfortunately. That’s a concern.”

What residents are paying for

Cuts aside, funding is included for the hiring of three firefighters in 2023, the first of which may be made Jan. 1, Goodwin said.

That means, the Fire Department roster will go from 15 firefighters to 18 firefighters and fire chief, achieving a goal set back in 2018 after a comprehensive fire study recommended that number as optimal for safety of public and personnel.

Getting there involved substantial funding from the town of Canandaigua, as the department covers a large portion of the town.

"That made it possible to do the increases," Palumbo said.

Also included is funding for an assistant city manager position, which has been unfilled for some time. The budget also provides funding for a variety of services, from public safety to recreation to public works, Goodwin said.

“We’ll continue to provide high-quality services our residents enjoy and expect,” Goodwin said.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Canandaigua city budget: Here's what homeowners need to know