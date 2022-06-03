Canandaigua man, teen face kidnapping charges in event in Wayne, Ontario counties

CANANDAIGUA — A vehicle law enforcement authorities said is tied to a shooting death in South Carolina also may have been involved in an alleged kidnapping incident in Wayne and Ontario counties last month.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday announced the arrest of two people, including a 17-year-old whose name was not released and a Canandaigua man, who allegedly held a 16-year-old local resident against their will for more than 12 hours May 23 and 24.

The minor was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, a class A felony, deputies said. He was arraigned in Ontario County Court on May 27 and remanded to a secure juvenile facility.

That same juvenile was later identified as a suspect in an Orangeburg County homicide in which a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed May 13 and a warrant was obtained by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for his arrest, deputies said. The 17-year-old is a former resident of Ontario County who had recently moved to Wayne County.

Logan French, 21, was arrested Wednesday at his residence in the town of Canandaigua and charged with first-degree kidnapping, deputies said. French was arraigned in Ontario County CAP Court and held in Ontario County Jail without bail.

The vehicle was located in the town of Palmyra by investigators from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Canandaigua Police Department. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators and stopped the vehicle in the town of Arcadia on May 27 and detained two male occupants.

Seth Phillips, a Farmington resident who was later arrested as a fugitive from justice by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a murder charge by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, was a passenger in the vehicle when it was stopped May 27, deputies said. Deputies said Phillips was not involved in the kidnapping.

A South Carolina man, Phillips, the 17-year-old, and another Canandaigua man, Michael T. Lloyd, 20, are facing charges in South Carolina in connection with the fatal shooting. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has said the family’s house was shot by mistake because individuals were in the area to buy or steal marijuana.

The kidnapping case will be presented to the Ontario County grand jury at a later date to consider additional charges against French and the juvenile.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Canandaigua man, teen face kidnapping charges in Ontario County