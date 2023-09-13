Canandaigua to pay $1.5 million to family of parole officer who was killed by police

The city of Canandaigua has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a parole officer who was fatally shot by a city police officer performing a wellness check.

The settlement was finalized Tuesday, court records show.

The family of Sandy Guardiola sued the city and city police officials for the October 2017 shooting. Police and prosecutors determined the shooting was justified, and a grand jury did not bring charges against the officer, Sgt. Scott Kadien, then a 15-year veteran of the Canandaigua police force.

Kadien said Guardiola pulled a gun on him. Her firearm did discharge during the incident.

Photo of Andrew Ocasio with his mother Sandy Guardiola.

Bringing the lawsuit were Guardiola's two children, Andrew and Alysa, and a niece who is administratrix of her estate.

"No amount of money will bring these kids their mother," Jonathan Moore, a partner at Beldock Levine & Hoffman LLP and lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "But a judgment against the city and $1.5 million is at least an acknowledgment that her death should not have happened."

The city admitted no wrongdoing with the settlement.

Kadien was responding to a "wellness" call because Guardiola had not been at work for several weeks and co-workers were concerned. As a parole officer, Guardiola also monitored individuals with mental health issues so there was reason to be worried, lawyers for the city had contended.

Guardiola contacted parole officials the day of the shooting, according to the lawsuit. She had been out of work because of injuries from a car accident and was planning to return, the lawsuit said.

U.S. District Judge David Larimer denied a request from the city to dismiss the lawsuit and questioned at a hearing whether there was possible "imminent danger" to Guardiola as the city maintained.

Kadien used a provided key fob to open an electronic lock on the apartment. Authorities say he knocked first and got no answer.

Kadien shot Guardiola three times.

At the court hearing in 2020, Larimer said he also found it "stunning" that Kadien handcuffed Guardiola, who was still alive, and that, according to the lawsuit, he called police before summoning emergency workers parked across the street. Emergency workers arrived 10 minutes later and a jury could determine that the delay contributed to her death from the injuries, Larimer said then.

A lawsuit from the family against state parole officials continues.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Canandaigua to pay $1.5 million in fatal shooting of Sandy Guardiola