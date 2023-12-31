Canandaigua's 2023 food and drink scene: Young Lion Brewing sale and more

As the year 2023 draws to a close and 2024 is almost here — yes, really — the shock of the impending sale of a Canandaigua favorite, Young Lion Brewing Co., still has not worn off.

It may take an IPA or three to get used to the idea that the Other Half Brewing Co. is taking over the Young Lion brewing operation and tasting room on Lakeshore Drive in Canandaigua, once the sale is finalized in 2024, that is.

That’s not a slight against the Other Half; the beer produced by the Brooklyn-based brewer, which a few years ago took over the former Nedloh location in East Bloomfield, is top-notch.

It's more of a thumb's-up to Young Lion co-owner Jennifer Newman, who is held in high esteem in Canandaigua by fellow craft brewers and customers.

True, craft beer making is a business. But Newman, who was named the Minority or Woman Owned Business of the Year by the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce, and staff seemingly had fun on the job while helping others have fun during its too-short six-year run. Collaboration was more than a buzzword; it was standard operating procedure.

Of course, a women-owned brewery was going to participate in a project that brought other women in the craft beer industry together to brew a beer. This year, they came up with Raise Up, a tangerine cream ale that sales of which helped the Willow Domestic Violence Center and Women Raising Women organizations. Young Lion helped instigate coordinated keg-tree lighting events among Canandaigua craft brewers, the second event of which was held Dec. 2.

One Easter season, Young Lion produced an ale made with Peeps candy. Remember when the bear was sighted frequently around the city and town of Canandaigua? Young Lion produced the Honey Bear IPA in homage.

The Other Half is welcomed, but Young Lion will be missed.

Of course, the Canandaigua and Finger Lakes food and drink scene saw other changes and momentous occasions in 2023.

A tip of the wings to Canandaigua's Bird Cage

Everyone is embracing the Bird Cage, including top Hotel Canandaigua brass Stan Olevnik, Kim Boyce and Paul Walters. Pose for a keepsake selfie in a bird cage at the Bird Cage.

As a frustrated Canandaigua community waited years and years for the Hotel Canandaigua on Canandaigua Lake to open, the shell of the building became known by a variety of names. The "bird cage" moniker stuck.

Finally, this year, the hotel on Canandaigua Lake opened. And the hotel owners leaned into the nickname, dubbing the tiki bar with an awesome view of the lake the Bird Cage.

The wait was worth it, as the Bird Cage is now part of a lakeside food and drink scene that is taking, well, flight.

Downtown Canandaigua arrivals

Main Street, Canandaigua saw a few new faces in 2023.

It took some time, persistence and the noun it's named for, but Resilience Bakery is now officially open on Main Street in Canandaigua.

Paul and Anne Piorkowski opened their Resilience Bakery at 86 S. Main St. in September.

Chris Ventura and Wendy Loveless reopened Il Posto Italian Bistro at 127 S. Main St. in September.

And although MighTea Boba has been open for six years in Canandaigua, Carol and Trevor Grover opened the bubble tea and ice cream shop’s new storefront at 116 S. Main St. in May.

More coffee in Canandaigua and more beer, please

Emily Macomber and her parents, Heidi and Joe, serve up coffee and other drinks at the new, Next Door Coffee in Canandaigua.

Emily Macomber, along with her parents Joe and Heidi Macomber, opened Next Door Coffee at 1880 Rochester Road (Route 332), Canandaigua, in August.

Robert Payne, his brother-in-law, Richard Rennie, and business partners Tim Sauerbier and Steve Crowley opened Rebel Sailor Brewing Co. and Kitchen in March at 1715 state Route 21 in Shortsville.

Ken and Lisa Greenwood’s Watershed Brewing Co. opened in July at 3542 E. Lake Road, Geneva.

Jobs well done

Frank Pontera is selling the Niagara Restaurant, a Canandaigua mainstay that he's run for 42 years.

Garrette Gray, who came here from Florida, was welcomed as new executive chef at the Lake House on Canandaigua.

It seemed like everyone had something kind to say about Frank Pontera as he sold the Niagara Restaurant in Canandaigua after 42 years.

Mike Darling and family in June celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Crafty Ales & Lagers in Phelps. Slainte!

Nearly 18 months after a devastating fire, Hollerhorn Distilling owners Karl and Melissa Neubauer reopened the popular Finger Lakes destination business at 8443 Spirit Run, Naples, in October.

A fond farewell

New Hall Diner owner Tamarie Cataldo is saddened by the impending closure of the diner, looking forward to taking a break and considers its five-year run a "humongous success."

One of the sadder food stories of the year came when the New Hall Diner closed. Owner Tamarie Cataldo’s quirky little small-town eatery will be remembered as a place of acceptance, good times and good food for years to come.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Canandaigua NY 2023 food and drink scene: Young Lion Brewing sale, more