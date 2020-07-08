Is Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) has seen its share price rise 145% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Canarc Resource's cash burn is too risky In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Canarc Resource Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2020, Canarc Resource had US$1.8m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$1.7m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from March 2020. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Canarc Resource's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Canarc Resource isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With cash burn dropping by 15% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Canarc Resource makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Canarc Resource To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Canarc Resource is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Canarc Resource has a market capitalisation of US$21m and burnt through US$1.7m last year, which is 8.5% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Canarc Resource's Cash Burn Situation?

The good news is that in our view Canarc Resource's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. Not only was its cash burn reduction quite good, but its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Canarc Resource (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.