Canaries volcano razes hundreds of buildings as lava creeps to sea
Map of the island of La Palma showing the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.
Map of the island of La Palma showing the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.
Flames from the Windy fire reach the top of the Bench Tree along the Trail of 100 Giants, while the KNP Complex shifts toward 65 historic cabins.
The Atlantic is expected to get a little less crowded soon, with Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose forecast to dissipate by the weekend.
The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday (September 20) and early Tuesday (September 21) after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.
As of about 3:30 p.m., evacuated residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.
A small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean is struggling days after a volcano erupted, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, and authorities are warning that more dangers from the explosion lie ahead. The eruption occurred Sunday afternoon on La Palma, one of eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago, which is strung along Africa’s northwestern coast. It was the second volcanic eruption in 50 years for the island, which has a population of 85,000.
Authorities are searching for a teen who was last seen swimming near a beach north of Santa Cruz on Monday night. Max Darrow reports. (9/21/21)
The 5.9-magnitude earthquake reportedly damaged buildings in Melbourne, and was felt throughout neighbouring states.
Residents of the Penngrove community just north of Petaluma were ordered to evacuate from a large house fire, according to authorities.
The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 11 miles from Coachella and 13 miles from Indio.
"There were once so many butterflies that the sound of their wings was described as a rippling stream or a summer rain." Now, it's up to us to get that back.
Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.
California is located in a hot-zone of fault lines that can rupture without warning. Parts of the San Andreas fault have not ruptured in over 200 years, meaning it's overdue for a high-magnitude earthquake commonly referred to as "The Big One." Here's what experts say could happen in seconds, hours, and days after the Big One hits the West Coast.
A cold front is headed to North Texas.
Forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, after the horns pierced the bear’s armpits and neck Mountain Goat (Oreamnos americanus) on rocks in Yukon, Canada. Photograph: DEA/G. CAPPELLI/De Agostini/Getty Images With their long, sharp claws and frightening speed, few predators in Canada’s wild hinterlands attack as mercilessly as a hungry grizzly bear. But in a rare turn of events, park officials say a mountain goat not only defended itself from becoming a meal,
Green lawns are terrible for the environment. They’re also embarrassingly old-fashioned and out of style ‘No one at the cutting edge of gardening still thinks that a green grass lawn is the grail – especially if you live in an area like Arizona or Utah where there’s barely enough water to go around.’ Photograph: Sharad Raval/Alamy Americans love front yards with big, carefully manicured lawns. In fact, homeowners spent a record $47.8bn in lawn and garden retail purchases in 2018 alone. Then ther
People need to be very careful near the lakefront Wednesday.
Over the past 20 years, China has come to control 80 percent of the world's supply of rare earth metals and has repeatedly reminded global industrial powers of their market power. The post Rare Earth Metals: A Testament to China’s Economic Power appeared first on Worth.
More than 5,000 people have been evacuated after a volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, erupted on Sunday
Suzan Marciano rescued her golden retriever mix from an alligator when the wild animal grabbed the pet at Burt Aaronson Park in Boca Raton
Beachgoers in Fort Myers were treated to an amazing sight: a herd of mating manatees off the shore at the appropriately named Lover’s Key.