Canary Island volcanic eruption continues
The Canary Islands’ vulcanology institute said the volcano’s seismic activity intensified overnight. The volcano erupted Sunday following a series of earthquakes in the days prior around the island.
Flames from the Windy fire reach the top of the Bench Tree along the Trail of 100 Giants, while the KNP Complex shifts toward 65 historic cabins.
The Atlantic is expected to get a little less crowded soon, with Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose forecast to dissipate by the weekend.
From above they may look like specks, but the cargo ships have turned the coast of Southern California into a parking lot.
The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday (September 20) and early Tuesday (September 21) after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.
As of about 3:30 p.m., evacuated residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.
"Prepare fer Rammin' speed, matey!" the National Park Service wrote of the encounter.
The lock and dam on the Green River has been unused for decades.
Authorities are searching for a teen who was last seen swimming near a beach north of Santa Cruz on Monday night. Max Darrow reports. (9/21/21)
Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.
The 5.9-magnitude earthquake reportedly damaged buildings in Melbourne, and was felt throughout neighbouring states.
Lava poured from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma for a fourth day on Wednesday, blanketing houses and fields, a day after people with homes on the path of the molten rock were allowed back briefly to recover belongings. Towers of magma burst high into the air overnight, painting the night sky red and spraying fiery debris onto the flanks of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Canary Islands' vulcanology institute said the amplitude of the volcano's seismic activity intensified.
The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 11 miles from Coachella and 13 miles from Indio.
"There were once so many butterflies that the sound of their wings was described as a rippling stream or a summer rain." Now, it's up to us to get that back.
Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.
California is located in a hot-zone of fault lines that can rupture without warning. Parts of the San Andreas fault have not ruptured in over 200 years, meaning it's overdue for a high-magnitude earthquake commonly referred to as "The Big One." Here's what experts say could happen in seconds, hours, and days after the Big One hits the West Coast.
A cold front is headed to North Texas.
Forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, after the horns pierced the bear’s armpits and neck Mountain Goat (Oreamnos americanus) on rocks in Yukon, Canada. Photograph: DEA/G. CAPPELLI/De Agostini/Getty Images With their long, sharp claws and frightening speed, few predators in Canada’s wild hinterlands attack as mercilessly as a hungry grizzly bear. But in a rare turn of events, park officials say a mountain goat not only defended itself from becoming a meal,
Green lawns are terrible for the environment. They’re also embarrassingly old-fashioned and out of style ‘No one at the cutting edge of gardening still thinks that a green grass lawn is the grail – especially if you live in an area like Arizona or Utah where there’s barely enough water to go around.’ Photograph: Sharad Raval/Alamy Americans love front yards with big, carefully manicured lawns. In fact, homeowners spent a record $47.8bn in lawn and garden retail purchases in 2018 alone. Then ther
Over the past 20 years, China has come to control 80 percent of the world's supply of rare earth metals and has repeatedly reminded global industrial powers of their market power. The post Rare Earth Metals: A Testament to China’s Economic Power appeared first on Worth.
More than 5,000 people have been evacuated after a volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, erupted on Sunday