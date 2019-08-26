Canary Islands fire finally under control

The fire began on August 17 and threatened several natural parks (AFP Photo/DESIREE MARTIN)

Madrid (AFP) - A wildfire that raged through the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria for more than a week has finally been brought under control, emergency services said on Monday.

In a tweet, they said the blaze had been "declared controlled" by the regional government.

"Ground crew will continue to work in the area until its extinction."

The fire, which began on August 17, had threatened several natural parks rich in biodiversity in this island off the northwestern coast of Africa.

Thousands of residents were evacuated. They have since been allowed back home.

With its arid hot summers, Spain -- the world's second tourism destination -- is frequently plagued by huge forest fires.

Experts say these threaten to become more violent and frequent due to climate change.