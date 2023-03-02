Canaveral Groves: Dad's strained relationship with daughter preceded shooting, investigators say

The man suspected of breaking into a Canaveral Groves home and shooting to death four people — including his 15-year-old daughter and his ex-girlfriend — had grown increasingly frustrated with not being about to rebuild his strained relationship with the teen, Brevard sheriff’s investigators say.

Investigators say that tension led to 36-year-old Domenico Gigante leaving his Rockledge home after midnight Wednesday and gunning down the mother of the teen and a man in the living room of the home and shooting his daughter and her grandmother to death in their beds.

Gigante, arrested in Rockledge, was charged with four counts of premeditated murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Glenda Terwilliger, 63; Michael Andrew Watson, 36; Constance Terwilliger, 35; and Kiarra Terwilliger, 15. Grief counselors were dispatched to Cocoa Jr./Sr. High School, where Kiarra was a student, Brevard Public Schools district officials said.

Heavy police presence on scene at 4075 Alan Shepard Ave. In Canaveral Groves, investigating four homicides.

A roommate told authorities Gigante continued to grow upset about the strained relationships and told him Tuesday, “I guess I’m going to go over there and kill them all,” according to court records. It was not immediately clear if the roommate contacted anyone regarding the statement.

Two brothers, ages 6 and 9, were also in the house at the time but were not physically harmed, investigators said. Investigators said their parents, sister and grandmother were killed, leaving them orphaned. The shootings left investigators, family and neighbors in the small, rural community, tucked along the Indian River, stunned.

“This is an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past dating back as far as 2005, who should have never been on these streets where he could take the lives of this family,” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey, flanked by homicide agents, during a statement made on social media. Ivey called the bloody crime scene, with shell casings found around some of the bodies, inside the single-story, concrete home “horrific,” but an isolated event.

“Our team developed him as a suspect through various leads and evidence,” the sheriff said Wednesday.

The gruesome find was made after one of the two surviving children made a video call to a family friend. The boy told the friend that something had happened inside the house, at 4075 Alan Shepard Ave., records show.

Four people were found dead inside a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday in what Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey called a "horrific" but "isolated" incident.

Gigante, also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, was videoed handcuffed and somber-faced, wearing a white forensic suit, as deputies led him to a waiting patrol vehicle.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex late Wednesday and is expected to go before a judge Thursday for a first appearance and bond hearing. He will be only the second Brevard County suspect in nearly four decades to be charged in connection with at least four homicides.

The four deaths were the deadliest single homicide case in Brevard since May 2012, when a Port. St. John mother shot and killed her four children and then killed herself.

In 1987, 60-year-old Palm Bay librarian William Bryan Cruse was charged by police with killing six people, including two police officers, in a mass shooting that left over a dozen wounded. He was sentenced to the death penalty but died at 89 behind bars in 2009.

A deadly day in Canaveral Groves

Agents, who combed through the home Wednesday afternoon before the bodies were removed by the medical examiner, believe Gigante turned up at the home after 1 a.m., then broke into the residence. Surveillance video showed Gigante pulling up to the home along the darkened street, records show. The sound of gunfire and the screams of a woman could also be heard on the video, the sheriff's office reported.

Inside, Gigante shot Watson and Constance Terwilliger to death in the living room, the sheriff’s office said. Glenda Terwilliger had been shot in the head as she was lying in bed, records show. Gigante's daughter was found lying in her bed, bleeding profusely.

Gigante left the residence, got in his Dodge pickup and returned to his Rockledge home at 1052 Matador Drive, the sheriff’s office stated.

The 9-year-old boy who escaped harm then called the family friend for help, describing the horror of what happened, Ivey said.

"The small child told the reportee what had taken place, what they had seen at the house," Ivey said.

"The reportee raced to the scene ... and called 911 when they arrived here," he said. "The reportee kept the small child on the video the entire time as they were concerned about the child's safety and then called 911 when they got here," after making sure the two children were safe, he said.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey

Deputies arrived at the Canaveral Groves home about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Inside, the deputies found the bodies and the two boys, the sheriff’s office reported.

Officers secured search warrants for the home and started to go into and around the home Wednesday afternoon. Multiple patrol cars, including crime scene vans and animal control vehicles, were parked along the roadway leading to the crime scene.

Domenico Gigante had extensive criminal record

Ivey discussed Gigante's criminal record between 2005 and 2012, including domestic violence, assault and one charge of animal cruelty.

"He actually killed a dog by slamming his head on a table and breaking his neck, (then) stabbing another dog," Ivey said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a throng of detectives and crime scene technicians surrounded the house, white with blue trim and a few boarded-up windows.

Evidence could be seen being carried from the home to the mobile crime lab parked along the street, with a temporary canopy set up outside for CSI techs.

A short time later in Rockledge, agents lined the street near the home where Gigante lived. Earlier, agents had talked with Gigante to alert him to his daughter's death and to ask him follow them to the sheriff's substation. Gigante's roommate then told the agents about Gigante's efforts to reconnect with his daughter but being rejected by her, reports show.

The account countered social media postings by Gigante that showed him reaching out to his daughter over the years. The family friend who took the call from the boy talked with agents and expressed that Gigante was not happy about the strained ties, records show.

Neighbors in the quiet neighborhood just off Fiske Boulevard said Gigante's Rockledge residence was home to two men, father and son, who mostly kept to themselves. Those neighbors who declined to speak on the record said the pair was friendly when driving by in the neighborhood.

The bodies of the victims were turned over to the medical examiner's office in Rockledge, where autopsies were expected to be carried out this week.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

