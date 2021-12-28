Canaveral Groves woman charged with attempted murder after Christmas Eve attack

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Canaveral Groves woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she pointed a gun at a man's head and stabbed his leg with a knife on Christmas Eve, a Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit said.

Melissa Liput, 30, also faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony domestic battery and aggravated assault domestic violence.

Liput remains incarcerated without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex after her initial court appearance on Christmas morning. She will be arraigned Jan. 25 at the Moore Justice Center in Viera.

According to the affidavit, Liput’s former boyfriend went to her home to pick up his belongings. After she “welcomed him with open arms” and asked if he was going to spend the night, he said no — and she pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head.

They struggled for control of the gun, and the ex-boyfriend told deputies that she stabbed him several times in his right leg.

The gun fired, and he took it and fled the house. He was later transported to Cape Canaveral Hospital to treat several stab wounds on his leg and cuts on his hand.

Sheriff’s deputies questioned Liput at her home, and she had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the affidavit said. She was transported to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, and she did not want to provide a statement to investigators.

