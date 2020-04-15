Canavi Launches Employment Campaign to Combat the Increasing Unemployment Rate in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 10 to 30 April, 2020, Canavi, Hanoi Youth Union, Student Association - Vietnam Youth Union TP. Hanoi, Global Shapers Hanoi, and Global Shapers Ho Chi Minh in collaboration with Accesstrade, G.A.P Institute implemented the "Campaign for 10,000 jobs for the community - Fighting seasonal unemployment". The non-profit program was initiated to train, create jobs and generate income for thousands of unemployed candidates due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic is causing thousands of workers to leave their work indefinitely, with financial pressure increasing every day. According to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs: The number of unemployed people who applied for unemployment insurance in February 2020 was 47,164, an increase of 59.2% compared to January 2020 and an increase of 70% compared to January 2020. with the same period last year. Accordingly, a series of workers from teachers, workers, to unskilled workers etc.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Viet, Secretary of the Hanoi Youth Union shared: "In the context of COVID-19, young people and students are often subject to precarious situations when businesses encounter difficulties or lose jobs. When the small and medium business models, individual business households closed. It is expected that if the epidemic lasts until May, tens of thousands of businesses will be closed due to the overwhelming pressure of various expenses (rent, flat taxes etc.), leading to tens of thousands of young people to lose their source of income. The role of Hanoi Youth Union is to connect its partners and employers to provide jobs primarily available immediately after the epidemic, seasonal work, and home-based work with the purpose of supporting the community and young people in economic recovery during and after the epidemic in a timely and sustainable manner "

Understanding the uncertainties and hardships of workers, as well as the difficulties encountered by businesses even before the epidemic, Youth Union - Student Union - Youth Union of Hanoi City jointly deployed the "Campaign for 10,000 jobs for the community - Against seasonal unemployment" with the following main activities:

For candidates : coordinating with Accesstrade and G.A.P Institute to provide free courses to train soft skills (English, interviewing , sales techniques etc. ) for work. Moreover , Canavi helps employees to connect with businesses that are in need of recruitment through the 10,000 job website.

: coordinating with Accesstrade and G.A.P Institute to courses to train soft skills (English, , sales ) for work. , Canavi helps employees connect with businesses that are in need of recruitment through the 10,000 job website. For accompanying employers: Willing to create seasonal jobs, do not require high experience to create jobs for workers who lost their jobs due to the economic impact of COVID-19 .

Starting officially from 14 April, 2020, Hanoi Youth Union, Student Association - Vietnam Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City. Hanoi, Global Shapers Hanoi, Global Shapers Ho Chi Minh will simultaneously publish information and images on media channels with the purpose of helping workers who are facing difficulties nationwide. Canavi believes that the "Campaign for 10,000 jobs for the community - Fighting seasonal unemployment" will be implemented smoothly and successfully, spreading positive meaning to the whole community.

