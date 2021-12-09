Canby man faces multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 2012 and 2013

Dec. 9—GRANITE FALLS — A Canby man has been charged in Yellow Medicine County District Court with several felony counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor several years ago.

Kevin John Lacek, 61, is slated to appear Monday for a settlement conference before District Judge Thomas W. Van Hon.

Lacek made his first appearance on the felony charges last month. He is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a minor for over a decade. Due to the statute of limitations, he is charged for acts alleged to have happened between Oct. 5, 2012, and April 30, 2013, in a Canby home.

Lacek was ordered to complete booking in the Yellow Medicine County Jail following his hearing and was released under the conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victim, remain law-abiding, make all future appearances and not use or possess firearms or dangerous weapons.

According to the criminal complaint:

Lacek is accused of forcing a juvenile female to engage in oral sex and sexually assaulting her from 2002 to 2013. The minor, now an adult, told law enforcement in February 2017 that the alleged abuse happened between the ages of 6 and 17.

The woman was interviewed again by law enforcement in July 2021 and gave much of the same information she originally reported four years earlier.

The woman said the alleged abuse stopped shortly after her 17th birthday when she told her mother.