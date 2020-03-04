Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider

Airlines have suspended operations to certain airports and a growing number of companies are restricting business travel amid concerns over COVID-19, raising questions about whether people should cancel their upcoming international and domestic trips.

Guidelines around travel have become increasingly complex as more than 92,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,000 deaths have been reported across 79 countries and territories. Several airlines have suspended or reduced service to countries with some of the highest number of cases, such as China, and grounded flights to South Korea, Iran and parts of Italy, where more than 2,000 cases have been reported in each country.

The travel sector itself is expected to take a hit in the coming months, according to the trade group U.S. Travel Association, which said international inbound travel to the U.S. will fall 6% over the next three months, marking the steepest decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

Roger Dow, U.S. Travel’s president, says that although businesses are warning people away from traveling, members of the public should heed notices from health agencies while deciding on travel plans. He notes that there are no current domestic travel warnings for U.S. residents.

David Abramson, a professor at New York University’s School of Global Public Health says people should expect COVID-19 case numbers to increase and prepare accordingly.

“This is a pretty volatile time,” he says. “And by the time you travel, it may look different. You can’t anticipate where the cases are going to appear.”

Here is what to consider when weighing whether you should cancel any future travel.

What are health and government agencies saying about travel?

The U.S. State Department has issued varying levels of travel warnings for countries where there are current outbreaks.

The highest level — Level 4: Do Not Travel — has been applied to Iran and China as of February 2020. The State Department has issued Level 3: Reconsider Travel warnings for those planning travel to Italy, where more than 50 people have died from the virus, and South Korea, where nearly 30 people have died and more than 5,000 cases have been reported.

Japan and Hong Kong are under the State Department’s Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution warning, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Japan has reported about 300 cases while Hong Kong has confirmed just over 100.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued similar recommendations for travelers. The CDC has warned people to avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan. The agency added that people traveling to those countries who are older or have chronic medical conditions could be at risk for severe disease.

Additionally, foreign nationals from China and Iran are currently barred from entering the U.S. American citizens returning to the U.S. who have been in either country in the last 14 days will be monitored for up to another 14 days, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it generally advises against implementing travel or trade restrictions to countries with coronavirus outbreaks. Restricting travel and the transport of goods is “ineffective,” according to the agency.

“Restrictions may interrupt needed aid and technical support, may disrupt businesses, and may have negative social and economic effects on the affected countries,” reads a notice from WHO.

What about travel within the U.S.?

Guidance from health agencies has warned people to be cautious about any international travel, but no official restrictions have been placed on domestic travel as yet.

Abramson says the overall “sensible” thing for people to do is to stay home if they can to avoid illness. But if you have to travel—for work or otherwise—you can take precautions outlined by all health agencies, such as washing your hands and keeping away from crowds as much as possible. And be sure to speak up for help.

“If you’re on a plane within two seats of someone who is coughing, you’re in close contact with that person. Ask to move your seat,” he says. Such moves might not work on sold-out flights, or on planes where no extra seats are available.

And because traveling often means navigating large crowds, it is essential that people pay attention to their bodies, according to Abramson.