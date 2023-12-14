Canceled: Bad weather has some events postponed, here's a list.

Expected rough weather over the next few days has postponed some events.

Forecasters expect heavy wind and rain in Lee and Collier counties so organizers have announced they've been called off, for now.

Have a postponed or canceled event to add to this list? Email dosborn@gannett.com.

Cafe of Live Toy Giveaway in Bonita Springs

The event, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Leitner Neighborhood Park, 26724 Nomad Drive, Bonita, is now scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

The nonprofit Cafe of Life will give away to 500 needy children of the Bonita Springs area over 1,000 holiday gifts. These gifts are made possible by many donors and volunteers from the churches, businesses and community associations in the Bonita Springs area.

Two trucks pass each other along Gulf Shore Boulevard South near 13th Avenue South as the outer bands of Hurricane Idalia flood the street in Naples on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

No boat parade in Cape Coral

Cape Coral announced Thursday that its annual Holiday Boat-A-Long scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

No makeup date has been set. The 2022 event never happened because the community was still recovering from Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.

Dog wash canceled at Cape Coral Technical College

The event scheduled for Saturday at Cape Coral Technical College, 360 Santa Barbara Blvd. N., has been canceled.

No new date has been set.

