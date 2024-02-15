I canceled my BJ's and Sam's Club memberships when Costco opened 40 minutes away. It's now the only warehouse I shop at for my family.

My family shops for the essentials at Costco once a week. Terri Peters

When Costco opened 40 minutes away, I canceled my other warehouse memberships and never looked back.

Products like Kirkland Signature wine and Premier Protein shakes always end up in my cart.

I also love visiting Costco for the beautiful flower bouquets and $5 rotisserie chickens.

I've been an avid Costco shopper for most of my adult life but when my family relocated from the Northeast to Central Florida seven years ago, I was disappointed to learn the closest Costco to my beach town was a 90-minute drive away.

The trip seemed just a bit too far so my family and I looked for other warehouse-store alternatives. Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club were only about 15 to 20 minutes away so, over the course of six years, I shopped at the two stores. However, I was never completely happy.

But a little over a year ago, a Costco warehouse opened about 40 minutes from my home. I canceled both my BJ's and Sam's Club memberships without hesitation and gladly embraced weekly drives to our new Costco. I can honestly say I've never looked back.

In addition to the delicious food-court offerings, the kind employees passing out product samples, and the rotating variety of interesting products, my family relies on the Costco staples that always end up in my cart.

Here are 10 things I buy at Costco that leave me with absolutely no regrets about canceling my other two memberships.

The warehouse's Kirkland Signature wine is pretty tasty.

Kirkland Signature wine is a good deal. Terri Peters

Costco is known for its Kirkland Signature label, and the brand's wines often find their way onto my shopping list.

Not only are they affordable at about $8 per 1-1/2-liter bottle, but also they taste pretty good. Though I wouldn't serve them to impress dinner-party guests, I'd consider them a step above boxed wine in terms of flavor.

The Kirkland Signature wines are perfect for sipping on a weeknight, using in recipes that call for wine, or for making sangria — just a few of the reasons they're usually on my shopping list.

I'm always shopping Costco's selection of premade, refrigerated meals.

Premade meals include taco kits, wraps, and pasta dishes. Terri Peters

Costco's premade-meal section brings a bit of nostalgia for me. No matter if it's the birth of a child, someone in my home getting sick, or a loved one passing away, my friends have brought us Costco's delicious premade meals including enchiladas, meatloaf, and chicken pot pie.

There's nothing more comforting than knowing a friend cares enough to deliver a meal, and having something delicious to heat and eat can feel like a gift. My family has also taken part in the tradition by driving Costco's refrigerated meals to friends when they need a bit of help.

I often purchase premade meals to heat up on a busy weeknight and toss salads or wraps into my cart for weekend picnics or boat days. I've never had a meal from Costco that didn't live up to the hype so they're easy to lean on when we need some help in our home.

You can't beat the Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken.

I grab a $5 rotisserie chicken each time I stop at Costco. Terri Peters

It's no secret that a premade rotisserie chicken can make weekly meal prep a cinch or fill in as an easy dinner option. The $5 fresh-tasting rotisserie chickens are a delicious and budget-friendly addition to my grocery list.

We've been known to pull rotisserie chicken for enchiladas and to top salads with or carve it up with some simple side dishes as a fast meal during a busy week.

The produce at Costco always seems fresh and affordable.

I love going to Costco for my fruits and vegetables. Terri Peters

I think Costco's produce is always affordable and fresh, so the chain is one of the places I most often shop for the fruits and vegetables my family needs.

I tend to look for produce that's precut and ready for cooking. Removing additional steps in the kitchen is the perfect way to save time while getting family dinners on the table.

From precut cauliflower florets to bagged salad kits, Costco's produce section never disappoints me.

I turn to Costco for my cheese and charcuterie-board needs.

The Kirkland Signature cheese flight was delicious. Terri Peters

The selection of fine cheese and charcuterie at Costco is always impressive. We've found everything from spicy salami to smoked Gouda in the refrigerated-cheese and deli-meat section, and we've loved most of the things we've taken home to try.

On a recent trip, I discovered a Kirkland Signature cheese flight with a mixture of interesting cheese selections like chévre and fontina. I quickly snatched it up and turned it into a grazing board for friends we entertained that weekend.

The store always sells large quantities of milk for less.

It's economical for my family to buy gallons of milk at Costco. Terri Peters

Though the price of a gallon jug of Kirkland Signature milk can fluctuate, it's almost always more affordable than milk at other grocery stores by me.

On a recent shopping trip, I noticed whole milk was priced at just under $4 for a gallon and skim and 2% milk were a bit cheaper.

Some of our frequent purchases, like Premier Protein shakes, are priced reasonably at the warehouse.

The Premier Protein shakes are almost always in stock at Costco. Terri Peters

Everyone in my house loves protein shakes to get our nutrients, whether we're pouring it into coffee or drinking one on the go.

At Costco, our preferred protein-shake brand, Premier Protein, is priced more reasonably than we've seen elsewhere. At under $30 for an 18-pack of shakes, each one averages just around $1.50.

The flavors of Premier Protein available at Costco seem to rotate, so we've made peace with accepting that we may find vanilla and chocolate on one visit and end up having to choose between caramel and strawberry on the next. The key is to be flexible in which flavors you're willing to purchase and take home.

Eyeglass wipes, which we also buy often, are a great deal at Costco.

Eyeglass wipes can even be used for electronic devices. Terri Peters

Though the brand and price of the lens wipes sold at Costco tend to change, I always purchase my eyeglass cleaning wipes at the warehouse.

At around $10 for a gigantic box of individually-packaged wipes, I find it's more budget-friendly to purchase them in bulk instead of picking up a smaller box at the pharmacy.

We use these wipes for cleaning the screens of devices like phones and iPads, too. And, since they're individually packaged, they're easy to toss into a purse or backpack for keeping everything dust and fingerprint free.

The chain's displays of fresh flowers always bring me nostalgia.

The fresh flowers at Costco look beautiful in my home. Terri Peters

Every time I shop at the warehouse, I purchase a fresh bouquet of flowers, another nostalgic Costco buy for me. I remember being a new mom, shopping with my husband and our small children, and having my kids choose a bouquet of flowers for me.

I'd take them home and arrange them in a vase, never not surprised by how fresh the flowers seemed or how long they lasted on my kitchen table.

My kids are teenagers now but they'll still ask if I want flowers when we shop together. The great-smelling blooms sold at Costco always put a smile on my face and, since I believe in the joys of simple pleasures, I always add some to my cart.

Costco's the only place we buy shampoo and conditioner.

Costco's shampoo and conditioner usually come in pump bottles. Terri Peters

My daughter and I have a lot of hair so we go through many products to keep our locks in the best shape. Living in Florida, where my entire family is hot and sweaty and frequently takes showers, it's safe to say we use a large amount of shampoo and conditioner.

I'm always sure to purchase shampoo and conditioner from brands like Kirkland Signature and Pantene to get the most bang for my buck. The bottles almost always have a handy pump on top so using them in the shower is a breeze.

Click to keep reading Costco diaries like this one.

Read the original article on Business Insider