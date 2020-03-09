Canceled Once, Now Boris Johnson’s Cursed Budget Is Hit by Coronavirus

(Bloomberg) -- On a lazy Saturday afternoon, British prime minister Boris Johnson went to watch the rugby in the spring sunshine with his fiancee. The couple -- who are expecting their first baby -- beamed at each other and shook hands with the crowd as England beat Wales.

Their public display was intended to show life carrying on as normal -- but there is nothing normal about the task facing Johnson now.

With his rookie finance minister Rishi Sunak, the premier is urgently rewriting his government’s first Budget against an unprecedentedly complex backdrop. Coronavirus has killed thousands and rocked markets around the world, and threatening to cause havoc in the U.K. too.

Oil Crash Sends New Shock Through World Crippled by Virus

At the same time, Johnson has given himself just three months to secure a breakthrough in negotiations on the U.K.’s future trade with the European Union, before he gives up and starts to prepare the country for no deal.

To make matters worse, Johnson’s own team has been rocked by a succession of personnel crises. Allegations of a culture of bullying have rendered parts of his government dysfunctional. Some observers question whether the 55-year-old Johnson -- a comical television personality before he became a serious politician -- is cut out to handle a crisis, as head of an inexperienced team.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are now taking a series of decisions with uncertainty layered on uncertainty,” Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said in an interview. “There is a case for dealing with the short-run uncertainty over coronavirus now and leaving a lot of the bigger decisions for a bigger Budget in November.”

27 Days

Sunak, 39, will have been Chancellor of the Exchequer for just 27 days when he delivers his first economic blueprint to Parliament at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was meant to be the landmark moment when Johnson’s three month-old government unveiled its great vision, with ambitions for a massive increase in infrastructure spending to revive “left behind” regions. Immigration would be controlled, taxes capped or cut, and billions pumped into the National Health Service to secure 50,000 more nurses and 50 million extra appointments with family doctors.

As Johnson pressed on with his election mission to “get Brexit done and unleash Britain’s potential,” economists were billing the Budget as the most significant fiscal event in years.

Instead, Johnson’s original plans have been ripped up. The world economy faces its gravest threat since the 2008 financial crisis, an outlook that totally changed the context in which his government must now try to deliver on its election promises.

“It’s a huge task,” Sunak told the BBC on Sunday. “I am very well supported and we are working around the clock to make sure that whatever the scenario is, we are very well prepared.”

Cursed

Johnson’s first Budget looks cursed. After he came to power in July 2019, his new chancellor Sajid Javid announced he would publish his first fiscal program on Nov. 6. That was scrapped at the height of the U.K.’s political chaos, as Johnson’s weak government failed to deliver Brexit on time. He eventually persuaded lawmakers to trigger an election and canceled the Budget.

When Johnson won a majority of 80 in that Dec. 12 vote, he suddenly had more power than any British leader since Tony Blair. Under the direction of his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, Johnson and his team set about using their muscle to revolutionize the way the government worked, taking central control over key policies, upending the way the media scrutinizes the administration, and in the process starting fights all over the political landscape.

Even Johnson’s previously warm relationship with President Donald Trump, which was expected to become even closer once the U.K. left the EU, has soured. Johnson’s decision to defy the U.S. and allow technology giant Huawei Technologies Co. into Britain’s next generation broadband networks infuriated Trump. The alliance has yet to recover.

In the U.K., a series of senior officials have left since Johnson took office, and two are now suing the government. One casualty of the infighting was the Budget, after the most spectacular public clash of all. On Feb. 13, Sunak’s predecessor quit during a face-to-face row with Johnson -- in the middle of a cabinet reshuffle.