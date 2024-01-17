Canceled: Peking Acrobat performance on Jan. 15 at CSI
The sold-out Peking Acrobats performance, scheduled for Jan. 15 at CSI has been canceled. It was the fourth show of the 2023-24 Arts on Tour performance program.
